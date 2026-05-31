RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Titans

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: Get the updates as Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Live Blog Summary Scorecard Commentary Schedule Gujarat 9/0 (0.4) Run Rate: (Current: 13.50) Sai Sudharsan 8 * (4) 2x4, 0x6 Shubman Gill (C) 0 (0) 0x4, 0x6 Jacob Duffy (0.4-0-9-0) *

The IPL 2026 Final is finally here. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will face each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday with the trophy at stake.

After nearly two months of action and several memorable contests, the tournament has come down to its final match. For RCB, it is a chance to defend the title they won last season. Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, will be hoping to add a second IPL crown to their collection in front of their home supporters.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru booked their place in the final by beating Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. That result not only secured a spot in the title clash but also gave the team a few extra days to recover and plan for the final.

Rajat Patidar’s side has looked balanced throughout the season.Virat Kohli has been one of the key performers once again, while the likes of Krunal Pandya, Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have contributed at crucial junctures. With the confidence of defending champions, RCB will believe they can finish the season on a winning note.

The road to the final was slightly tougher for Gujarat Titans. Their defeat in Qualifier 1 meant they had to play another knockout game to stay alive in the competition. They came back well, beating Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2. Shubman Gill has led the side impressively and Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler have been consistently among the runs.The bowling unit, led by Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada, has also delivered when required.

One match to decide the champion

There is very little to separate the two sides. Both teams have spent most of the season near the top of the points table and have performed well under pressure.

Now everything comes down to one evening in Ahmedabad.RCB are chasing consecutive IPL titles, while Gujarat Titans are looking to become champions once again. With quality players on both sides, fans can expect a closely fought contest.## Probable Playing XI: Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB Predicted Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jacob Duffy.

GT Predicted Playing XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshad Khan/R Sai Kishore.