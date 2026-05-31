RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Titans

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: Get the updates as Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Published On May 31, 2026, 06:53 PM IST
Last UpdatedMay 31, 2026, 06:53 PM IST
RCB vs GT Live score
The IPL 2026 Final is finally here. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will face each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday with the trophy at stake.
After nearly two months of action and several memorable contests, the tournament has come down to its final match. For RCB, it is a chance to defend the title they won last season. Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, will be hoping to add a second IPL crown to their collection in front of their home supporters.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru booked their place in the final by beating Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. That result not only secured a spot in the title clash but also gave the team a few extra days to recover and plan for the final.
Rajat Patidar’s side has looked balanced throughout the season.Virat Kohli has been one of the key performers once again, while the likes of Krunal Pandya, Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have contributed at crucial junctures. With the confidence of defending champions, RCB will believe they can finish the season on a winning note.
The road to the final was slightly tougher for Gujarat Titans. Their defeat in Qualifier 1 meant they had to play another knockout game to stay alive in the competition. They came back well, beating Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2. Shubman Gill has led the side impressively and Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler have been consistently among the runs.The bowling unit, led by Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada, has also delivered when required.
There is very little to separate the two sides. Both teams have spent most of the season near the top of the points table and have performed well under pressure.
Now everything comes down to one evening in Ahmedabad.RCB are chasing consecutive IPL titles, while Gujarat Titans are looking to become champions once again. With quality players on both sides, fans can expect a closely fought contest.## Probable Playing XI: Royal Challengers Bengaluru
RCB Predicted Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jacob Duffy.
GT Predicted Playing XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshad Khan/R Sai Kishore.
Gujarat Titans have enjoyed tremendous success when setting a target at the Narendra Modi Stadium since 2025. Whenever they have batted first in Ahmedabad, they have emerged victorious, beating Mumbai Indians by 36 runs, Rajasthan Royals by 58 runs, Sunrisers Hyderabad by 38 runs and 82 runs respectively, and Chennai Super Kings by a commanding 89-run margin.
The numbers underline GT’s strength while defending totals at their home venue.
The IPL 2026 final will be played on pitch number six at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with both square boundaries measuring 66 metres. The surface is a mixed-soil wicket and, according to Aaron Finch, should be a good batting track, although not an absolute run-fest.
Meanwhile, Ian Bishop believes pacers are likely to bowl a high percentage of deliveries on a good length, with hit-the-deck bowlers expected to rely heavily on good and back-of-a-length areas throughout the contest.
Rajat Patidar has enjoyed remarkable luck at the toss in IPL 2026. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain has won the toss in 11 of the 13 matches he has led this season, losing it only once, with one match having no toss result. His impressive record at the toss has often allowed RCB to execute their preferred game plans and has been one of the many positives in the team’s run to the final.
“We would have batted first. Typical wicket, third match we are playing here. There could be some movement for the fast bowlers in the first three overs. One of the biggest stadiums in the world. We’ve got one change. Arshad (Khan) comes in for Sai (Kishore),” Gill.
“We’ll bowl first. It’s a pretty good wicket. Don’t think it’ll change much. Lot of memories, last year. We have to do our best to win this match. It’s important to be in the present. Let’s control the controllables. Always love to play at this stadium. Same team,” Patidar.