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RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Brilliant start for Gujarat Titans as Sai Sudharsan shines

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: Get the updates as Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Apr 24, 2026, 06:55 PM IST

Published On Apr 24, 2026, 06:55 PM IST

Last UpdatedApr 24, 2026, 06:55 PM IST

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on 2022 champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 34 of Indian Premier League 2026. The match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

RCB aim to bounce back after home defeat

RCB are coming into this match after suffering their first home loss of the season against Delhi Capitals on April 18.

Despite that defeat, they have been one of the best teams this season and will be looking to bounce back strongly in their final home game at Chinnaswamy.

After this match, RCB will play their remaining two home games at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

Gujarat Titans look to recover from heavy loss

GT, on the other hand, are coming off a big 99-run defeat against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium on April 20.

That loss ended their three-match winning streak, and they will be eager to bounce back. However, playing at Chinnaswamy, one of the toughest venues in the IPL – will not be easy.

Head-to-head

The rivalry between RCB and GT has been quite balanced so far. In six matches played between the two teams, both have won three games each. There have been no ties or no results.

Their first meeting was on April 30, 2022, which GT won. They also won the most recent clash on April 2, 2025.

Match details

  • When: Friday, April 24, 7:30 PM IST
  • Where: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
  • Live Streaming & Broadcast: Star Sports & JioHotstar

Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan, Mangesh Yadav, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Satvik Deswal

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Luke Wood, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gurnoor Brar, M Shahrukh Khan

Follow Updates here:

Fifty up for Sudharsan!

Sai Sudharsan is leading Gujarat Titans’ strong start, taking them to 68/0 in 7.2 overs. He brought up his second fifty of the season with a clever six off Romario Shepherd, shuffling across and paddling it over long leg. Shubman Gill is steady at the other end as GT dominate.

Powerplay ends

Gujarat Titans have made a strong start, reaching 57/0 after 6 overs. Sai Sudharsan is in excellent form, scoring 46 off 29 balls, while Shubman Gill is supporting well at 9 off 7. RCB bowlers are yet to find a breakthrough as GT continue to build solid early momentum.

After 3 overs

Gujarat Titans are off to a steady start at 20/0 after 3 overs. Sai Sudharsan is looking confident, scoring 17 runs, while Shubman Gill is taking his time at the other end. RCB bowlers are keeping things tight, with Josh Hazlewood conceding just 3 runs so far.

The match begins!

Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill have come out to continue the innings for GT. Bhuvneshwar is ready with the bowl.

Impact substitutes: Check both teams

Gujarat Titans Impact subs: Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer

GT Playing XI

Two changes in GT playing XI: Glenn Phillips and Ashok Sharma out, Jason Holder and Manav Suthar in

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

RCB Playing XI

One change in RCB Playing XI: Phil Salt out, Jacob Bethelll in

Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

Here's what GT skipper Shubman Gill said after loss the toss

Not really, chasing is good here, but hopefully we’ll have a good game. It’s all about assessing the conditions early, getting off to a good start and setting up the foundation early. Games like that (against MI) can happen in such a big tournament, but we’re focusing on the positives. Two changes: Jason Holder is playing and Manav Suthar is back,” Shubman Gill.

Here's what RCB skipper Rajat Patidar said after won the toss

“We will field first. One change – Salty got injured, Bethell is in. One great point is that we’re assessing the wicket and the situation well, our planning has been good. This looks like a good wicket for batting, but it lacks grass and could be tacky in the first innings,” Rajat Patidar.

Toss!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and decided to bowl first.

BIG team news! Holder set for GT debut

West Indies star Jason Holder is all set to make his debut for Gujarat Titans tonight. The experienced all-rounder has been handed his cap by Kagiso Rabada ahead of the match.

Chinnaswamy pitch

The Chinnaswamy pitch is no longer as batting-friendly as it was earlier in the season. After several 200+ scores, the surface has slowed down and become a bit two-paced due to rising heat in Bengaluru.

Recent first-innings totals have dropped to around 146 and 175, showing that batting is getting tougher. With the pitch slowing down, teams might prefer to bowl first and chase, as conditions are expected to change during the game.

Bengaluru weather

The weather in Bengaluru is expected to stay warm during the RCB vs GT match, with no signs of rain interruption. Fans can expect a full game without any weather delays. The temperature in the evening will be around 30–33°C. There will be a light breeze, which might make conditions a bit comfortable for players on the field.

There is almost no chance of rain or thunderstorms during the game, which is good news for both teams and fans. Winds are expected to come from the southeast at around 13 km/h, with gusts going up to 39 km/h. While it may offer a little help to bowlers, overall conditions are likely to stay balanced.

With clear skies and stable weather, the match is expected to go on without any interruptions, setting up ideal conditions for an exciting contest.

Hello and Welcome!

Hello, good evening and welcome to CricketCountry’s live coverage of the IPL 2026 Match No. 34 between RCB and GT.

Srijal Upadhyay this side ready to bring you live updates of the game.

S

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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