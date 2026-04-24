RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Brilliant start for Gujarat Titans as Sai Sudharsan shines

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: Get the updates as Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Blog Summary Scorecard Commentary Schedule Gujarat 94/0 (9.0) Run Rate: (Current: 10.44) Sai Sudharsan 72 * (39) 9x4, 4x6 Shubman Gill (C) 19 (15) 2x4, 0x6 Krunal Pandya (1.6-0-20-0) * Romario Shepherd (1-0-17-0)

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on 2022 champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 34 of Indian Premier League 2026. The match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

RCB aim to bounce back after home defeat

RCB are coming into this match after suffering their first home loss of the season against Delhi Capitals on April 18.

Despite that defeat, they have been one of the best teams this season and will be looking to bounce back strongly in their final home game at Chinnaswamy.

After this match, RCB will play their remaining two home games at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

Gujarat Titans look to recover from heavy loss

GT, on the other hand, are coming off a big 99-run defeat against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium on April 20.

That loss ended their three-match winning streak, and they will be eager to bounce back. However, playing at Chinnaswamy, one of the toughest venues in the IPL – will not be easy.

Head-to-head

The rivalry between RCB and GT has been quite balanced so far. In six matches played between the two teams, both have won three games each. There have been no ties or no results.

Their first meeting was on April 30, 2022, which GT won. They also won the most recent clash on April 2, 2025.

Match details

When: Friday, April 24, 7:30 PM IST

Friday, April 24, 7:30 PM IST Where: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Live Streaming & Broadcast: Star Sports & JioHotstar

Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan, Mangesh Yadav, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Satvik Deswal

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Luke Wood, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gurnoor Brar, M Shahrukh Khan