RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Brilliant start for Gujarat Titans as Sai Sudharsan shines

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: Get the updates as Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
Published On Apr 24, 2026, 06:55 PM IST
Last UpdatedApr 24, 2026, 06:55 PM IST
Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on 2022 champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 34 of Indian Premier League 2026. The match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.
RCB are coming into this match after suffering their first home loss of the season against Delhi Capitals on April 18.
Despite that defeat, they have been one of the best teams this season and will be looking to bounce back strongly in their final home game at Chinnaswamy.
After this match, RCB will play their remaining two home games at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.
GT, on the other hand, are coming off a big 99-run defeat against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium on April 20.
That loss ended their three-match winning streak, and they will be eager to bounce back. However, playing at Chinnaswamy, one of the toughest venues in the IPL – will not be easy.
The rivalry between RCB and GT has been quite balanced so far. In six matches played between the two teams, both have won three games each. There have been no ties or no results.
Their first meeting was on April 30, 2022, which GT won. They also won the most recent clash on April 2, 2025.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan, Mangesh Yadav, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Satvik Deswal
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Luke Wood, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gurnoor Brar, M Shahrukh Khan
Sai Sudharsan is leading Gujarat Titans’ strong start, taking them to 68/0 in 7.2 overs. He brought up his second fifty of the season with a clever six off Romario Shepherd, shuffling across and paddling it over long leg. Shubman Gill is steady at the other end as GT dominate.
“Not really, chasing is good here, but hopefully we’ll have a good game. It’s all about assessing the conditions early, getting off to a good start and setting up the foundation early. Games like that (against MI) can happen in such a big tournament, but we’re focusing on the positives. Two changes: Jason Holder is playing and Manav Suthar is back,” Shubman Gill.
“We will field first. One change – Salty got injured, Bethell is in. One great point is that we’re assessing the wicket and the situation well, our planning has been good. This looks like a good wicket for batting, but it lacks grass and could be tacky in the first innings,” Rajat Patidar.
The Chinnaswamy pitch is no longer as batting-friendly as it was earlier in the season. After several 200+ scores, the surface has slowed down and become a bit two-paced due to rising heat in Bengaluru.
Recent first-innings totals have dropped to around 146 and 175, showing that batting is getting tougher. With the pitch slowing down, teams might prefer to bowl first and chase, as conditions are expected to change during the game.
The weather in Bengaluru is expected to stay warm during the RCB vs GT match, with no signs of rain interruption. Fans can expect a full game without any weather delays. The temperature in the evening will be around 30–33°C. There will be a light breeze, which might make conditions a bit comfortable for players on the field.
There is almost no chance of rain or thunderstorms during the game, which is good news for both teams and fans. Winds are expected to come from the southeast at around 13 km/h, with gusts going up to 39 km/h. While it may offer a little help to bowlers, overall conditions are likely to stay balanced.
With clear skies and stable weather, the match is expected to go on without any interruptions, setting up ideal conditions for an exciting contest.