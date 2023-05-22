Virat Kohli got into a heated altercation with Naveen-ul-Haq during the clash between LSG and RCB at Ekana Sports City Stadium. Fans are speculating that this story was an attempt from the pacer to troll the star batter.

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore's road to playoffs came to an end after Shubman Gill's century led Gujarat Titans to a 6 wickets victory. LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq posted a cryptic story on his Instagram that seemingly was a shot at Virat Kohli after his exit from IPL 2023.

Shubman Gill's Ton Outshines Virat Kohli's 7th IPL Century

This was the only second occasion in IPL history that there were two centuries in a match, one coming from each team. The only previous such incident happened during RCB's last match with Sunrisers Hyderabad, where both Kohli and Heinrich Klaasen smashed crucial tons for their team.

Shubman played a great knock of 104 runs not out off 52 balls and it was enough to lead GT to victory. RCB put 197 runs on the board with the help of Virat Kohli's unbeaten 101 runs knock but the visitors managed to chase it with 5 balls remaining.

"I am in good form, it's about getting a start and converting it into a big one. It's all working out for me in the business end of the tournament. You need to keep playing shots in T20 cricket. The new ball was holding a bit, it got easier to bat on. It was difficult for their spinners to bowl. He (Shankar) was trying to hit too hard, I told him to hold his shape. Once he found the momentum, he can hit long. I know my game, I keep building on it. It's going to be an exciting one, playing against Chennai in Chennai. We have a great bowling attack and hopefully, we'll make it to the final for the second time," said Gill after receiving player of the match.