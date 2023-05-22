New Delhi: Shubman Gill smashed his second consecutive century in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and ended RCB's chance to make it into the playoffs. This is the only second time in history that there were two centuries in a single IPL match, one from each time. The only previous time it happened was during RCB's last match with SRH, where both Virat Kohli and Heinrich Klaasen smashed centuries.

GT needed 8 runs to win in the final over. Gill not only completed his century but ended the hopes of RCB to make it into the playoffs. The knock was heroic for MI as it ensured their qualification in the playoffs. Gill became the fourth batter after Shikhar Dhawan, Jos Buttler and Virat Kohli to smash consecutive centuries.