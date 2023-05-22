RCB vs GT: Shubman Gill's Second Consecutive Century Ends Bangalore's Playoff Dream
Shubman Gill smashed his second consecutive century in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and ended RCB's chance to make it into the playoffs.
New Delhi: Shubman Gill smashed his second consecutive century in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and ended RCB's chance to make it into the playoffs. This is the only second time in history that there were two centuries in a single IPL match, one from each time. The only previous time it happened was during RCB's last match with SRH, where both Virat Kohli and Heinrich Klaasen smashed centuries.
GT needed 8 runs to win in the final over. Gill not only completed his century but ended the hopes of RCB to make it into the playoffs. The knock was heroic for MI as it ensured their qualification in the playoffs. Gill became the fourth batter after Shikhar Dhawan, Jos Buttler and Virat Kohli to smash consecutive centuries.
Faf du Plessis Addresses Exit From IPL 2023
"Obviously very disappointing. We got a really strong team tonight; excellent innings by Shuman Gill. There was a lot of grip in the second innings. I thought 195-200 was a good score. We needed that wicket of Shubman. From our batting perspective, our top four contributed really well... We missed a few runs consistently throughout the season, especially in the back-end of the innings. Perhaps in the middle [overs], we didn't get as many wickets as we would have liked. We need a good middle order, and make sure we finish games off. Last season it was DK, but this season it wasn't to be," said Faf du Plessis in the post-match show.
