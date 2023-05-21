RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli Creates History, Becomes First Batter With 7 IPL Centuries

Virat Kohli created history as he became the first batter in the history of Indian Premier League to smash 7 centuries.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli created history in the final league stage match of IPL 2023 being played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium as he became the first batter in the history of Indian Premier League to smash 7 centuries.

This is also his second consecutive century of the season. He smashed a splendid ton in the last match against Surisers Hyderabad that came in a winning cause. It is also the second century of the day, the first one came from the bat of Cameron Green that helped MI beat Sunrisers Hyderabad.

It was an extremely crucial knock as RCB need to win this match at all costs in order to ensure their playoffs qualification. The star batter surpassed former teammate, Chris Gayle to create this record. Virat also became the third batter with back-2-back IPL centuries, this feat earlier was just with Shikhar Dhawan and Jos Buttler.

The knock helped RCB put 197 runs on the board in a must-win match. No other batter apart from Virat could extend his stay on the pitch long. However, the former RCB skipper held onto one end and kept on progressing the scoreboard.

RCB vs GT Playing 11 Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik(w), Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Subs: Himanshu Sharma, S Prabhudesai, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Akash Deep

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal