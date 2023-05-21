Advertisement

RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis Creates History, Become Pair With Most 50-Run Partnership In Single IPL Season

The pair of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis created history as they became the first duo to have 8 50-plus runs partnership in a single season.

New Delhi: Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore is taking on Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in a must-win match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. This is also the final league stage match of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

The pair of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis created history as they became the first duo to have 8 50-plus runs partnership in a single season. Both of them actually surpassed their own records to reach this milestone. Virat with Ab de Villiers and Faf du Plessis with Ruturaj Gaikwad held the record previously with 7 fifty partnership in a season.

The RCB's opening duo joined another magnificent stand of 67 runs before Noor Ahemd dismissed Faf du Plessis. The RCB skipper got out after scoring 28 runs of 19 but ensured his team got off to with a good start.

RCB took another blow in the very next over after Rashid Khan cleaned up the dangerous Glenn Maxwell. He got out after scoring just 11 runs off 5 balls.

RCB vs GT Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik(w), Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Subs: Himanshu Sharma, S Prabhudesai, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Akash Deep

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

Subs: Vijay Shankar, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar

