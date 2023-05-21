New Delhi: Virat Kohli looked in discomfort after taking a stunning catch near the boundary lane to dismiss Vijay Shankar. He also got off the field to get himself checked. He smashed a century in the first innings and helped RCB post 197 runs on the board.

There is no update on Virat's injury and its seriousness. Kohli has been a crucial player for RCB throughout this season and with the World Test Championship final just days away, this is extremely alarming.

Virat Kohli Replies To Critics After 7th IPL Ton

"We would have taken that with both hands once we were five wickets down. We pretty much pulled things back towards the end. Close to 200 is a winnable score for me. It's upon the bowlers to execute. I felt great. Lot of people think that my T20 cricket is declining, I don't think so. I look to hit gaps and then the big ones towards the end. You have to read situations and rise up to the situations. I feel really good with my game at the moment," said Kohli after smashing 7th IPL ton.

"Spin wasn't easy to get away. There's enough on this pitch for our bowlers. What matters is to stay in the present. I wasn't focusing on the rain, focused on what I need to do for the team," he added.