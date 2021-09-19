<h2>Dream11 Team Prediction</h2> <p></p><p id="headlineitem" class="h1">RCB vs KKR VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match 31 Dubai Stadium 7.30 PM IST Sept 20 Monday:</p> <p></p> <p></p><div class="clear">After a blockbuster opening night in Dubai, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to lock horns on the evening of September 20 for the 31st match of IPL 2021. In this match, both sides have big stars.</div> <p></p><div> <p></p> <p></p>After enduring an unforgettable outing within the first half of this 12 months' IPL, two-time former champions Kolkata Knight Riders will search for a change of fortunes after they resume their marketing campaign towards Royal Challengers Bangalore within the second spherical of the T20 League. <p></p> <p></p>Whereas Virat Kohli's RCB is third within the eight-team rankings with 10 factors from seven matches, 2012 and 2014 champions KKR are seventh with simply two wins from seven matches. <p></p> <p></p>And Eoin Morgan-led KKR hopes to make a distinction similar to the 2014 version after they received 9 matches in a row to win the title. <p></p> <p></p></div> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The IPL 2021 match toss between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at 7 PM IST Sept 20. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time:</strong> 7.30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Dubai International Cricket Stadium. <p></p><h2>CSK vs MI My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p>Virat Kohli (C), Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Yuzvendra Chahal. <p></p><h2>RCB vs KKR Predicted XI</h2> <p></p><strong>Bangalore:</strong> Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, W Hasaranga, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal <p></p> <p></p><strong>Kolkata:</strong> Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Tim Southee/Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy <p></p><h2>RCB vs KKR Full Squads</h2> <p></p><strong>Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Pawan Negi, Tim Seifert, Shakib al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Tim Southee <p></p> <p></p><strong>Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyesh Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasarangal, Akash Deep, George Garton <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ RCB Dream11 Team/ KKR Dream11 Team/ <strong>Royal Challengers Bangalore</strong> Dream11 Team Prediction/ <strong>Kolkata Knight Riders</strong> Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips VIVO IPL 2021/ Online Cricket Tips and more.</h2> <p></p><p class="clear"></p>