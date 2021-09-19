RCB vs KKR VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Probable XIs For Today’s T20 Match 31 Dubai Stadium 7.30 PM IST Sept 20 Monday:

After a blockbuster opening night in Dubai, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to lock horns on the evening of September 20 for the 31st match of IPL 2021. In this match, both sides have big stars.

After enduring an unforgettable outing within the first half of this 12 months’ IPL, two-time former champions Kolkata Knight Riders will search for a change of fortunes after they resume their marketing campaign towards Royal Challengers Bangalore within the second spherical of the T20 League.

Whereas Virat Kohli’s RCB is third within the eight-team rankings with 10 factors from seven matches, 2012 and 2014 champions KKR are seventh with simply two wins from seven matches.

And Eoin Morgan-led KKR hopes to make a distinction similar to the 2014 version after they received 9 matches in a row to win the title.