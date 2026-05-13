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  • RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 Preview: High quality bowling showdown expected in Raipur

RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 Preview: High quality bowling showdown expected in Raipur

Both teams have high-quality bowling attacks with stars like Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood set to play key roles.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 13, 2026, 02:33 PM IST

Published On May 13, 2026, 02:33 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 13, 2026, 02:33 PM IST

RCB vs KKR

RCB vs KKR

Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 Match No. 57 at Raipur today. Although the IPL is known for big scores and six-hitting clashes, this contest could turn into a battle between two quality bowling units.

RCB and KKR both have high-quality bowling line-ups. With stars like Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy in Ajinkya Rahane’s squad and Bhuvneshwar Kumar alongside Josh Hazlewood leading the attack for RCB, the contest promises to be an intriguing one.

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The match will be played at RCB’s temporary home venue, the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. This could work in RCB’s favour, considering they played their previous match against Mumbai Indians at the same venue. In that game, Bhuvneshwar Kumar exploited the conditions brilliantly and returned with a four-wicket haul to guide his side to victory.

Meanwhile, KKR heads into the contest in strong form after registering a four-match winning streak. Although Varun Chakaravarthy remains doubtful after sustaining an injury in the previous match, the defending champions still look well-balanced on paper. However, his absence could be a major setback given his familiarity with the conditions in Raipur.

SVNS pitch report for RCB vs KKR clash

The pitch in Raipur appears to favour bowlers, especially in the early stages of the match. Uneven bounce and movement off the surface could assist pacers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Kartik Tyagi. Bhuvneshwar’s spell against Mumbai Indians was a clear example of how effective seamers can be on this surface.

Spinners like Sunil Narine and Krunal Pandya could also play a big role on the Raipur surface, especially as the pitch is likely to slow down during the later stages of the match. The black-soil wicket should offer some grip, allowing bowlers to mix up their pace and trouble batters.

However, batters can still score freely once set. Even though the pitch has enough help for bowlers, it is not the kind of surface where teams can relax after picking early wickets. A score around 180 could still turn out to be competitive in this contest.

Head-to-head record

Looking at the rivalry between the two former champions, Kolkata Knight Riders hold a 20-15 advantage over RCB. Bengaluru has managed just one win in the last five meetings between the sides.

Also Read: RCB vs KKR Match Prediction: Can Kolkata Knight Riders stop Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s playoff hopes in IPL 2026?

Also Read: Big blow for SRH: Pat Cummins punished by BCCI after heavy defeat to Gujarat Titans

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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