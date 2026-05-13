RCB vs KKR Match Prediction: Can Kolkata Knight Riders stop Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s playoff hopes in IPL 2026?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders are set for an important clash in Raipur on May 13. RCB are currently at the top of the table and another win could take them very close to the playoffs. Meanwhile, KKR has kept themselves in the race with a string of recent wins and cannot afford many more slip-ups.

RCB defeated Mumbai Indians in their previous game after two straight losses and will be hoping to build on that result. KKR have also found form at the right time and head into the contest with confidence.

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RCB eye another big win

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been among the best teams this season and currently sit at the top of the IPL 2026 table with seven wins from 11 matches.

RCB got back to winning form in their previous game against Mumbai Indians after losing two matches on the trot. The Bengaluru side managed to edge past MI in a close finish and added two crucial points to their tally.

Senior players like Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have played a major role in the team’s success this season. Captain Rajat Patidar and Tim David have also made important contributions in pressure situations.

With another victory likely to guarantee qualification, RCB will look to continue their strong form in Raipur.

KKR revive campaign with four consecutive wins

KKR’s season looked in danger a few weeks ago, but the three-time champions have turned things around with four victories in a row.

Kolkata Knight Riders are currently eighth in the standings with four wins from 10 matches, but their recent performances have brought them back into the playoff conversation.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane has helped stabilise the batting unit, while players like Rinku Singh and Sunil Narine have started making important contributions again.

KKR will now aim to continue their resurgence against one of the strongest teams of the season.

RCB vs KKR: Pitch report

The pitch at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium has not been the easiest surface for batting this season. The pitch in Raipur did not look easy for batting in the previous IPL 2026 match. The surface stayed slow throughout the game, and batters struggled to time the ball properly. Fast bowlers are likely to get some movement with the new ball early in the innings, especially during the powerplay overs.

Spinners could also become important as the match progresses because of the sluggish nature of the pitch.

Teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first and assess conditions under lights.

RCB vs KKR head-to-head record

Matches Played 36

RCB Wins 15

KKR Wins 20

Tie/No Result 1

First Meeting April 18, 2008

Last Meeting May 17, 2025 (Abandoned)

RCB vs KKR Match Prediction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are likely to have the edge to win the match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Predicted Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Predicted XI: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam

Impact Player: Devdutt Padikkal

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact Player: Finn Allen