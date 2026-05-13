IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Home
  • News
  • RCB vs KKR Match Prediction: Can Kolkata Knight Riders stop Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s playoff hopes in IPL 2026?

RCB vs KKR Match Prediction: Can Kolkata Knight Riders stop Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s playoff hopes in IPL 2026?

Can RCB move closer to the playoffs, or will KKR continue their winning streak? Check match prediction, pitch report and probable XIs.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 13, 2026, 09:59 AM IST

Published On May 13, 2026, 09:59 AM IST

Last UpdatedMay 13, 2026, 09:59 AM IST

RCB vs KKR match prediction

RCB vs KKR match prediction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders are set for an important clash in Raipur on May 13. RCB are currently at the top of the table and another win could take them very close to the playoffs. Meanwhile, KKR has kept themselves in the race with a string of recent wins and cannot afford many more slip-ups.

RCB defeated Mumbai Indians in their previous game after two straight losses and will be hoping to build on that result. KKR have also found form at the right time and head into the contest with confidence.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

RCB eye another big win

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been among the best teams this season and currently sit at the top of the IPL 2026 table with seven wins from 11 matches.

RCB got back to winning form in their previous game against Mumbai Indians after losing two matches on the trot. The Bengaluru side managed to edge past MI in a close finish and added two crucial points to their tally.

Senior players like Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have played a major role in the team’s success this season. Captain Rajat Patidar and Tim David have also made important contributions in pressure situations.

With another victory likely to guarantee qualification, RCB will look to continue their strong form in Raipur.

KKR revive campaign with four consecutive wins

KKR’s season looked in danger a few weeks ago, but the three-time champions have turned things around with four victories in a row.

Kolkata Knight Riders are currently eighth in the standings with four wins from 10 matches, but their recent performances have brought them back into the playoff conversation.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane has helped stabilise the batting unit, while players like Rinku Singh and Sunil Narine have started making important contributions again.

KKR will now aim to continue their resurgence against one of the strongest teams of the season.

RCB vs KKR: Pitch report

The pitch at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium has not been the easiest surface for batting this season. The pitch in Raipur did not look easy for batting in the previous IPL 2026 match. The surface stayed slow throughout the game, and batters struggled to time the ball properly. Fast bowlers are likely to get some movement with the new ball early in the innings, especially during the powerplay overs.

Spinners could also become important as the match progresses because of the sluggish nature of the pitch.

Teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first and assess conditions under lights.

RCB vs KKR head-to-head record

  • Matches Played 36
  • RCB Wins 15
  • KKR Wins 20
  • Tie/No Result 1
  • First Meeting April 18, 2008
  • Last Meeting May 17, 2025 (Abandoned)

RCB vs KKR Match Prediction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are likely to have the edge to win the match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Predicted Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Predicted XI: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam

Impact Player: Devdutt Padikkal

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact Player: Finn Allen

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

Kagiso Rabada, Sai Sudharsan power GT to top of IPL 2026 points table with massive win over SRH

Kagiso Rabada, Sai Sudharsan power GT to top of IPL 2026 points table with massive win over SRH
Why Punjab Kings’ unbeaten run ended after 7 games? Reasons behind their losing streak

Why Punjab Kings’ unbeaten run ended after 7 games? Reasons behind their losing streak
Hardik Pandya’s captaincy under scanner: Not Suryakumar Yadav! Sanjay Manjrekar wants THIS star to lead MI

Hardik Pandya’s captaincy under scanner: Not Suryakumar Yadav! Sanjay Manjrekar wants THIS star to lead MI
Bhuvneshwar Kumar BREAKS silence on India comeback after stunning IPL 2026 season with RCB

Bhuvneshwar Kumar BREAKS silence on India comeback after stunning IPL 2026 season with RCB

Latest News

RCB vs KKR prediction: Can KKR continue winning streak vs high-flying RCB?

Rabada, Sai Sudharsan power GT to massive win over SRH in IPL 2026

Punjab Kings' losing streak explained: Why their unbeaten run ended

Not Hardik Pandya! Manjrekar wants THIS star to lead MI

Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 104 runs in Mirpur

No India Comeback! Bhuvneshwar speaks out after stunning IPL 2026

Editor's Pick

RCB vs KKR Match Prediction: Can Kolkata Knight Riders stop Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s playoff hopes in IPL 2026?

RCB vs KKR Match Prediction: Can Kolkata Knight Riders stop Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s playoff hopes in IPL 2026?
Kagiso Rabada, Sai Sudharsan power GT to top of IPL 2026 points table with massive win over SRH

Kagiso Rabada, Sai Sudharsan power GT to top of IPL 2026 points table with massive win over SRH
PBKS vs DC IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals star Madhav Tiwari drops bold STATEMENT after brilliant all-round heroic

PBKS vs DC IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals star Madhav Tiwari drops bold STATEMENT after brilliant all-round heroic
MASSIVE blow for DC! Axar Patel pays heavy fine after Delhi Capitals’ thrilling chase

MASSIVE blow for DC! Axar Patel pays heavy fine after Delhi Capitals’ thrilling chase
Shreyas Iyer explains Punjab Kings mistakes & why they snubbed Chahal in loss to DC

Shreyas Iyer explains Punjab Kings mistakes & why they snubbed Chahal in loss to DC
GT vs SRH IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Who will become the first team to reach 16 points?

GT vs SRH IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Who will become the first team to reach 16 points?