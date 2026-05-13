RCB vs KKR Predicted XI, IPL 2026: Will Varun Chakaravarthy play in Raipur clash?

RCB vs KKR Predicted XIs: Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders will face off in a crucial IPL 2026 clash in Raipur on Wednesday. RCB are currently third on the points table and another win could push them closer to the playoffs. KKR, meanwhile, head into the game after winning four matches in a row following a poor start to the season.

The contest has gained even more importance with both teams finding form at the right time and aiming to build pressure on the rest of the sides in the playoff race.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

RCB chasing top-two finish

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been one of the most consistent teams this season and moved to the top of the standings after a dramatic last-ball win over Mumbai Indians in Raipur.

Another victory could push RCB closer to securing a top-two finish, which would provide a major advantage during the playoffs.

However, there are still a few concerns in the batting department. With Phil Salt unavailable because of injury, Jacob Bethell has not managed to make a significant impact at the top.

Virat Kohli’s back-to-back ducks have also exposed the middle order earlier than expected. Players like Jitesh Sharma and Romario Shepherd have struggled for consistency in recent matches, increasing pressure on the batting unit.

Despite those issues, RCB have still managed to find ways to win important games throughout the season.

KKR stage impressive comeback in playoff race

Kolkata Knight Riders looked out of contention earlier in the tournament after managing only one point from their opening six matches.

But the three-time IPL champions have completely changed their season with four consecutive victories to climb back into playoff contention.

The revival has reminded many fans of RCB’s famous IPL 2024 comeback campaign when Bengaluru recovered from a poor start to qualify for the playoffs.

KKR’s batting line-up has started performing consistently, while the arrival of aggressive intent at the top has helped the side regain confidence.

Finn Allen and Varun Chakaravarthy key for KKR

Finn Allen gave KKR a massive boost in the previous game with an unbeaten 47-ball century, further strengthening the batting order ahead of this important clash.

Meanwhile, spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been one of the biggest reasons behind KKR’s winning run after taking eight wickets in the last four matches.

However, there are concerns regarding his fitness after he appeared to suffer an injury during recent matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.

KKR will hope their leading spinner is fit enough to play such an important game.

Also Read: RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 Preview: High quality bowling showdown expected in Raipur

RCB vs KKR: Raipur pitch report

The pitch at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium is expected to assist bowlers more than several other IPL venues this season. The black-soil surface in Raipur has not produced many high-scoring contests and could once again test batters with uneven pace and bounce.

Fast bowlers who hit disciplined lengths are likely to enjoy assistance, especially with the new ball.

Spinners may also become effective as the game progresses because of the slightly slower nature of the surface.

RCB vs KKR: Weather report

Weather conditions are expected to remain perfect for cricket during the match. Although rain had disrupted practice sessions earlier in the week, forecasts now predict a clear evening with no threat of showers during match hours.

Temperatures are expected to remain around 27 degrees Celsius, while moderate dew could play a role in the second innings.

Predicted Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Predicted XI: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar (c), Romario Shepherd, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

Impact Player: Devdutt Padikkal

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora

Impact Player: Varun Chakaravarthy

Also Read: RCB vs KKR Match Prediction: Can Kolkata Knight Riders stop Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s playoff hopes in IPL 2026?