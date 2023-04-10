Advertisement

RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2023: Out Of Stadium, Faf Du Plessis Hits 115 Meters Six On Ravi Bishnoi

RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2023: Out Of Stadium, Faf Du Plessis Hits 115 Meters Six On Ravi Bishnoi

Faf du Plessis sent the ball flying out of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium with a gigantic 115 meters long six on Ravi Bishnoi

Updated: April 10, 2023 9:02 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis sent the ball flying out of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium with a gigantic 115 meters long six on Ravi Bishnoi. Everyone including Glenn Maxwell, who was on the non-striker's end was left in a state of disbelief. This is one of the biggest six in IPL history and the biggest one in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is hosting KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in an attempt to record their second win of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Earlier in the match, LSG won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The decision soon backfired as Virat Kohli went all guns out as he fired a blazing half-century in just 35 balls. His splendid knock was put to an end by veteran Amit Mishra on the score of 61 runs off 44 balls. Faf du Plessis took charge along with Glenn Maxwell even before LSG could enjoy the breakthrough.

The RCB skipper completed his half-century in 35 balls and kept the scoreboard running at a good pace. He got support from heavy hitter Glenn Maxwell.

RCB vs LSG Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Krunal Pandya, Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, and Ravi Bishnoi

Substitutes: Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, and Daniel Sams

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj

Substitutes: Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep, Michael Bracewell and Sonu Yadav

Also Read

More News ›
RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2023: Out Of Stadium, Faf Du Plessis Hits 115 Meters Six On Ravi Bishnoi
RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli's 35-Ball Fifty Sets Twitter On Fire
Punjab Kings' Shikhar Dhawan's confession about his personal life caught on tape- Watch Video
IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Congratulates Mitchell Marsh As He Ties Knot With Partner Greta Mack
I Will Be With You: Yash Dayal's Father Reveals His Conversation With Son After Nightmare Spell Against KKR
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2023: Out Of Stadium, Faf Du Plessis Hits 115 Meters Six On Ravi Bishnoi

RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2023: Out Of Stadium, Faf Du Plessis Hits 11...

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Cricket Score and Updates: RCB vs LSG 15 match Live cricket score at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Score-Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Gian...

RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli's 35-Ball Fifty Sets Twitter On Fire

RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli's 35-Ball Fifty Sets Twitt...

Punjab Kings' Shikhar Dhawan's confession about his personal life caught on tape- Watch Video

Punjab Kings' Shikhar Dhawan's confession about his personal...

PCB Chief Najam Sethi's Massive Take Amidst Rumours Of Babar Azam Being Sacked As Pakistan Captain

PCB Chief Najam Sethi's Massive Take Amidst Rumours Of Babar...

Advertisement