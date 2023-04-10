RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli's 35-Ball Fifty Sets Twitter On Fire
Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is hosting KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, in an attempt to record their second win of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Virat Kohli made the clash with his splendid half-century.
This is the second half-century of the modern-day great in the ongoing tournament and he would like to convert it into a big one. The scintillating knock became the talk of social media in mere moments. He completed his fifty in just 35 balls.
#ViratKohli 100 loading ??
Nikhil (@NikhilDandugula) April 10, 2023
Virat Kohli at chinnaswamy stadium#RCBvsLSG pic.twitter.com/TmRQaY5daf
Gautam//Tyler Durden version (@idcyar) April 10, 2023
Virat kohli lighting up the chinaswamy.#RCBvsLSG
Hasan Ali (@HasanAl42593665) April 10, 2023
#ViratKohli Virat kohli smashing 50 runs?? pic.twitter.com/ttkiZUZY9u
MSDIAN? (@Msdiann_07) April 10, 2023
Virat Kohli has 46 fifties and 5 hundreds in IPL - 51 fifty plus scores. #RCBvLSG pic.twitter.com/Pm1Em6mMxW
Faiz Fazel (@theFaizFazel) April 10, 2023
Virat Kohli has scored fifty against all existing teams in IPL history.
This is King Kohli. pic.twitter.com/qD6t02TYdF
Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 10, 2023
Virat played a much more aggressive role in the partnership as Faf du Plessis played the role of an anchor on the other end. Fans are loving Kohli's aggressive avatar. Virat now has scored a half-century against all existing IPL franchises, this depicts his level and consistency.
RCB vs LSG Playing 11
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Krunal Pandya, Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood and Ravi Bishnoi
Substitutes: Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad and Daniel Sams
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj
Substitutes: Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep, Michael Bracewell and Sonu Yadav
