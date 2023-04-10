Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is hosting KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, in an attempt to record their second win of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Virat Kohli made the clash with his splendid half-century.

This is the second half-century of the modern-day great in the ongoing tournament and he would like to convert it into a big one. The scintillating knock became the talk of social media in mere moments. He completed his fifty in just 35 balls.