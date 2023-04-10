Advertisement

RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli's 35-Ball Fifty Sets Twitter On Fire

Faf du Plessis's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is hosting KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday

April 10, 2023

Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is hosting KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, in an attempt to record their second win of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Virat Kohli made the clash with his splendid half-century.

This is the second half-century of the modern-day great in the ongoing tournament and he would like to convert it into a big one. The scintillating knock became the talk of social media in mere moments. He completed his fifty in just 35 balls.

Virat played a much more aggressive role in the partnership as Faf du Plessis played the role of an anchor on the other end. Fans are loving Kohli's aggressive avatar. Virat now has scored a half-century against all existing IPL franchises, this depicts his level and consistency.

RCB vs LSG Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Krunal Pandya, Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood and Ravi Bishnoi

Substitutes: Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad and Daniel Sams

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj

Substitutes: Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep, Michael Bracewell and Sonu Yadav

