Bengaluru: KL Rahul once again failed to perform with his bat as Mohammed Siraj put an end to his innings on the score of 18 runs off 20 balls at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB batting first managed to put 212 runs on the scoreboard. LSG lost their first three wickets by the fourth over itself on the score of 23 and got into more trouble after the fall of Marcus Stoinis and Rahul.

Marcus Stoinis almost changed the course of the match with his quickfire 65 of just 30 balls. However, RCB again made a comeback with Karn Sharma dismissing him in the 11th over. Now, the team's expectations were once again on KL Rahul as he was on the pitch for a really long time but he lost his wicket to Siraj.

