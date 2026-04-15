RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 weather update: Will rain play spoilsport in Bengaluru?

RCB vs LSG IPL 2026: Will rain spoil the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants clash at Chinnaswamy Stadium?

Chinnaswamy Stadium weather update for RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 clash

Get ready for some fireworks! Match 23 of IPL 2026 set up a clash between Rajat Patidar’s in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants under the lights at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium this evening.

RCB and LSG set for high-voltage battle

Both sides have shown flashes of brilliance so far in the season. Lucknow Super Giants have played four games, winning two and losing two. Their latest outing ended in a heavy seven-wicket defeat against Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans, where their batting and bowling both looked shaky.

Lucknow Super Giants searching for consistency after mixed start

It will be interesting to watch if LSG can turn things around quickly against a strong RCB side or if their poor run continues. They need to fix their balance between bat and ball if they want to climb the table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru riding high with three wins in four games

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been impressive. They have also played four matches and secured three victories. Their only loss came against a dominant Rajasthan Royals outfit that beat them by six wickets.

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Explosive RCB show against Mumbai Indians boosts confidence

RCB’s most recent game against Mumbai Indians was a absolute fireworks show. They hammered 240 runs in 20 overs, thanks to explosive batting, and then defended the total comfortably to win by 18 runs.

Delhi boys Kohli and Rathi add extra spice to the contest

The upcoming clash also features an interesting Delhi derby angle with local boys Virat Kohli and Digvesh Rathi facing off. But before the big game, one factor that matters a lot is the weather at Chinnaswamy.

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RCB vs LSG weather report

Good news for fans! The weather report for tonight’s RCB vs LSG clash at Chinnaswamy Stadium looks ideal with no chance of rain. Clear skies and pleasant evening temperatures mean fans can expect a complete, uninterrupted high-scoring thriller.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Josh Hazlewood, Jordan Cox, Nuwan Thushara, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mayank Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, Anrich Nortje, Josh Inglis, Himmat Singh, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari