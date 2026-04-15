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RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants live scorecard and updates

RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Live Score: Get the updates as Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants live IPL 2026 at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

srijal.upadhyay

By Srijal Upadhyay

Last Updated on - April 15, 2026 6:36 PM IST

RCB vs LSG Live score
RCB vs LSG Live score

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