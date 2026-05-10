Tune with us for all the live updates as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.
Published On May 10, 2026, 06:51 PM IST
Last UpdatedMay 10, 2026, 06:51 PM IST
MI vs RCB IPL 2026 live
“We are pretty confident to bat first. Big ground, black soil wicket and runs on the board will always be pressure on the other team. We are going with the same team. We have always had a good chat around the bowling. It’s harsh on the bowlers. We keep trying to improve and get better each day.”
Here’s what Rajat Patidar said after the toss “We will bowl first. Pretty obvious, surface is good and hard. We will try and restrict them and go the chase. Conditions are not unfamiliar to be honest. Good supporters and great outfield I would say and everyone is looking forward to the game. We are going with the same team. Yes we had a couple of losses but we want to focus on ourselves than the opposition.“