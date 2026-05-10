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RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes, Ryan Rickelton departs at 2

Tune with us for all the live updates as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 10, 2026, 06:51 PM IST

Published On May 10, 2026, 06:51 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 10, 2026, 06:51 PM IST

MI vs RCB live

MI vs RCB IPL 2026 live

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Ryan Rickelton out

First blow for Mumbai Indians as their star opening batter, Ryan Rickelton, departs for 2 runs off 4 balls, Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes, caught by captain Rajat Patidar.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing XI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

Mumbai Indians playing XI

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar

Here's what Suryakumar Yadav said after the toss

“We are pretty confident to bat first. Big ground, black soil wicket and runs on the board will always be pressure on the other team. We are going with the same team. We have always had a good chat around the bowling. It’s harsh on the bowlers. We keep trying to improve and get better each day.”

Here's what Rajat Patidar said after the toss

Here’s what Rajat Patidar said after the toss “We will bowl first. Pretty obvious, surface is good and hard. We will try and restrict them and go the chase. Conditions are not unfamiliar to be honest. Good supporters and great outfield I would say and everyone is looking forward to the game. We are going with the same team. Yes we had a couple of losses but we want to focus on ourselves than the opposition.

TOSS update

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the toss and decides to bowl.

Hello and Welcome

Hello everyone and welcome to live coverage of match no. 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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