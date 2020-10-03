RCB vs RR, IPL 2020: Yuzvendra Chahal’s Catch to Dismiss Sanju Samson Sparks Controversy

Yuzvendra Chahal’s return catch to dismiss Sanju Samson on Saturday has sparked a controversy as to whether the catch was clean or not. Whether he had his fingers under the ball or not? The umpire gave it out but then went upstairs and because there was no conclusive evidence to prove the catch was clean or not – the third umpire could not ask the umpire on-the-field to overturn his decision and that meant in-form Samson had to depart early.

Here is how some fans reacted to the incident:

Chahal has been Virat Kohli’s go-to bowler this season, like every year, and the leg-spinner has delivered on more occasions on one.

RCB lost the toss and is fielding. They have got off to a dream start as Royals have lost three top-order batsmen and are in trouble early on. RCB go top of the table with a win here.