RCB vs RR, IPL 2020: Yuzvendra Chahal’s Catch to Dismiss Sanju Samson Sparks Controversy

Yuzvendra Chahal’s return catch to dismiss Sanju Samson on Saturday has sparked a controversy as to whether the catch was clean or not. Whether he had his fingers under the ball or not? The umpire gave it out but then went upstairs and because there was no conclusive evidence to prove the catch was clean or not – the third umpire could not ask the umpire on-the-field to overturn his decision and that meant in-form Samson had to depart early.

Here is how some fans reacted to the incident:

What 3rd grade umpires did you put onboard for such a world-class tournament @BCCI. It is clearly notout as ball touched ground and despite of such larger 128 zoom of the frame,the 3rd umpire didn’t have conclusive evidence.Shameful! #RCBvsRR #IPL2020 #Samson Pravar Gupta (@super_pravar) October 3, 2020

WTF happened, is the third umpire really blind. Really you just ruined the match, no I am not watching the match anymore. #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/vqDxBgWc2j Adith Mohan (@AdithMohan9) October 3, 2020

After third umpire decision on chahal catch Vijay malya to mukesh ambani and shri nivasan 🤣🤣🤣#Dream11#IPL2020#RCBvsRR pic.twitter.com/0QUmR0qbNn shin chan (@Bhismadev9) October 3, 2020

Think 3rd umpire is in hurry and needs to complete the match quickly b4 start of next match. Donno what he tried to see in butler’s decission and for sanju’s I don’t see any finger underneath the ball and ball hits the ground, but he says no conclusive evidence.#IPL2020 Harsha Pulikollu💙 (@PulikolluHarsha) October 3, 2020

Chahal has been Virat Kohli’s go-to bowler this season, like every year, and the leg-spinner has delivered on more occasions on one.

RCB lost the toss and is fielding. They have got off to a dream start as Royals have lost three top-order batsmen and are in trouble early on. RCB go top of the table with a win here.