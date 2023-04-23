Bangalore: Mohammed Siraj provided RCB with a perfect start to Royal Challengers Bangalore as they defend 189 runs against Rajasthan Royals. He sent the dangerous Jos Buttler back to the dugout for a duck. RR needed him to score well for the chase but his outing with the bat ended in the first over itself.

Maxwell, Du Plessis Show

After Faf du Plessis (62) and Glenn Maxwell's (77) 127-run stand, Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a batting collapse as late strikes from Rajasthan Royal (RR) restricted the hosts to 189/9 in 20 overs in an IPL 2023 match here at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

After losing two wickets early in the Power-play, Du Plessis and Maxwell held the fort and stitched a 127-run stand for the third wicket. After the duo was dismissed within two overs, RCB lost the next five wickets in quick succession.

Put in to bat first, RCB suffered two early blows in the form of Virat Kohli and Shahbaz Ahmed. Then, Faf du Plessis and Glen Maxwell got into the rebuilding act and took the Power-play score to 62/2.

Trent Boult started the attack brilliantly as he first trapped skipper Kohli for a first-ball duck. He then removed Shahbaz on the first of the third over, leaving RCB for 12/2.

The hosts didn't lose a single wicket after the Power-play and stood strong at 135/2 after 13 overs before Du Plessis got run out in the 14th over.

Du Plessis and Maxwell completed the 100-run stand for the third wicket off 54 balls. Soon, the latter completed his fifth half-century of the season. The dangerous-looking partnership of 127 off 66 balls came to an end in the 14th over when Du Plessis got run out by Yashaswi Jaiswal's brilliant direct hit.

Maxwell, who was doing merry with his calculated hits, fell in the next over for 77. He attempted a reverse hit on Ashwin's carrom ball but found Holder at backward point, who took an easy catch, bringing to an end Maxwell's impressive knock.

After Maxwell's dismissal, the Royals clawed back into the game as RCB suffered a massive collapse. In the last over, RCB lost three wickets. Starting with Wanindu Hasaranga's run out on the first ball of the over. Sandeep Sharma dismissed Dinesh Karthik after conceding a boundary in the previous delivery. He then removed Vijaykumar Vyshak on the next ball. With just 33 runs coming off the last five overs for the loss of five wickets, RCB was restricted to 189/9.

(with IANS inputs)