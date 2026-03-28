RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Live Streaming: When, where & how to watch, time, venue, head-to-head

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opening match at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Full details on time, venue, live streaming and TV telecast.

RCB vs SRH

The 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) begins on Saturday. The opener will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Virat Kohli has been with RCB since the very first IPL season in 2008. His long wait for an IPL title finally ended last year when RCB defeated Punjab Kings to win the trophy in 2025.

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On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad last won the IPL title in 2016. They reached finals in 2018 and 2024. SRH is known for its aggressive style of play, which is supported by a very strong top-order batting lineup.

SRH’s batting strategy

Sunrisers Hyderabad will open with Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. Acting captain Ishan Kishan will bat at number three. The team’s plan is to score as many runs as possible and put pressure on the opposition from the start.

Match details: RCB vs SRH

When will the match be played?

The first match of IPL 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played on Saturday, 28 March 2026.

Where will the match be played?

The match will be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

At what time will the match start?

The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

How to watch the match?

You can watch the RCB vs SRH match live on Star Sports TV channels. Live streaming will be available on JioStar.

RCB vs SRH Head-to-Head Record

Total Matches Played: 26

Matches Won by RCB: 11

Matches Won by SRH: 13

No Result: 2

RCB IPL 2026 schedule announced: Full match list, dates & venues, time revealed

The IPL 2026 season kicks off with an exciting clash between last year’s champions RCB and the dangerous attacking side Sunrisers Hyderabad. Virat Kohli and RCB will be looking to defend their title, while SRH will aim to start the season with a big win using their explosive top order.

This promises to be a high-scoring and entertaining opening match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 schedule announced: Full match list, dates, venues & time revealed

Both teams squad for IPL 2026

RCB Squad: Rajat Patidar(C), Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Venkatesh Iyer, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Jordan Cox, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Tushara, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Yash Dayal

SRH Squad: Ishan Kishan, Aniket Verma, Travis Head, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Omkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Prafull Hinge, Shivam Mavi, Harshal Patel, Kusal Mendis, Harsh Dubey, Brydon Carse, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, David Payne.