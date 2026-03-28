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RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 Live: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live scorecard and updates
Tune in with us to get the live score and updates as Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will open with Virat Kohli and Phil Salt. Devdutt Padikkal will bat at number three. The team’s plan is to start strong and put pressure on the opposition early.
Sunrisers Hyderabad will open with Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. Acting captain Ishan Kishan will bat at number three. The team’s plan is to score as many runs as possible and put pressure on the opposition from the start.