Veteran South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn confirmed on Saturday that he will be unavailable for this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL). Steyn took to Twitter to share the news and said he made himself unavailable for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021 and will not play for any other team too.

However, the Proteas pace legend ruled out an imminent retirement from competitive cricket. In the last two editions of IPL, Steyn represented Virat Kohli’s RCB in IPL.

The 37-year-old claims that he will take some time off from cricket during that period.

“Just a short message to let everyone know that I’ve made myself unavailable for RCB at this years IPL, I’m also not planning on playing for another team, just taking some time off during that period,” Steyn tweeted.

One of the world’s greatest fast bowlers, Steyn also made it clear that he is not calling it quits anytime soon, despite playing international cricket for the past 16 years.

Steyn, however, claims that he will participate in other franchise league tournament to give himself some opportunity to do something excited in the game.

“I will be playing in other leagues, nicely spaced out to give myself an opportunity to do something’s I’ve been excited about as well as continue to play the game I love so much.

“NO, I’m NOT retired,” he stressed.

Steyn announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2019 as he finished his red-ball career as South Africa’s highest wicket-taker in the format. Steyn picked 439 wickets in 93 Tests at an outstanding average of 22.95 and a strike rate of 42.30.

He was recently picked in the ICC Men’s Test Team of the Decade. The Proteas was named alongside English pace duo James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

In the ODIs, Steyn has claimed 195 wickets in 125 games at an average of 25.9 and a strike rate of 31.9.

Steyn’s IPL 2020 didn’t go as planned as he failed to perform at par and was excluded from the playing XI after the inclusion of Chris Morris. He played only three matches for RCB and claimed only 1 wicket.