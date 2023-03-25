Advertisement
RCB's Iconic Trio Of Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Chris Gayle Reunite Ahead Of IPL 2023
RCB's iconic trio of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle have once again united after so many years ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.
New Delhi: RCB's iconic trio of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle have once again united after so many years ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Royal Challengers Bangalore will induct these star cricketers into their Hall of Fame on March 26. The Bangalore-based franchise have also decided to retire the jersey numbers of Gayle and De Villiers as they get ready to be inducted into the hall of fame. Both the legendary cricketers landed in Bangalore on Saturday along with Viratv Kohli who finally joined the RCB camp for the upcoming edition of IPL. Virat, AB, and Gayle were hailed as one of the most iconic trios in IPL history. RCB was seen as one of the scariest batting line-ups when these three used to pad up for them. They couldn't help the franchise win an IPL trophy but they still had a tremendous outing with the bat.
The Universe Boss has arrived at his favourite home. ? Entertainment has officially begun. ?Happy HOMECOMING, Chris! ?#PlayBold # RCB #IPL2023 @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/ZmBGb80rlm Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 25, 2023
The mothership has landed. We've an ? reporting from the Bengaluru base. ?Happy HOMECOMING, AB de Villiers! #PlayBold # RCB #IPL2023 @ABdeVilliers17 pic.twitter.com/4Wv9SmiOvr Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 25, 2023
The wait is over and Virat Kohli is in Bengaluru! ?Happy HOMECOMING, KING! ?#PlayBold # RCB #IPL2023 @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/13rZ1oHWfz Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 25, 2023
Defending Champions Gujarat Titans would take on Chennai Super Kings in the first match of IPL 2023. Meanwhile, RCB would face five-time champions Mumbai Indians in their opening match.
