Advertisement

RCB's Iconic Trio Of Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Chris Gayle Reunite Ahead Of IPL 2023

RCB's Iconic Trio Of Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Chris Gayle Reunite Ahead Of IPL 2023

RCB's iconic trio of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle have once again united after so many years ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Updated: March 25, 2023 3:44 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
New Delhi: RCB's iconic trio of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle have once again united after so many years ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Royal Challengers Bangalore will induct these star cricketers into their Hall of Fame on March 26.

The Bangalore-based franchise have also decided to retire the jersey numbers of Gayle and De Villiers as they get ready to be inducted into the hall of fame. Both the legendary cricketers landed in Bangalore on Saturday along with Viratv Kohli who finally joined the RCB camp for the upcoming edition of IPL.

Virat, AB, and Gayle were hailed as one of the most iconic trios in IPL history. RCB was seen as one of the scariest batting line-ups when these three used to pad up for them. They couldn't help the franchise win an IPL trophy but they still had a tremendous outing with the bat.

Defending Champions Gujarat Titans would take on Chennai Super Kings in the first match of IPL 2023. Meanwhile, RCB would face five-time champions Mumbai Indians in their opening match.

Also Read

More News ›
RCB's Iconic Trio Of Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Chris Gayle Reunite Ahead Of IPL 2023
Will Take Number Of Months To Be Fully Fit: RCB's Glenn Maxwell Gives Major Fitness Update Ahead Of IPL 2023
They're Kind Of A Dad's Army: Matthew Hayden Raises Concern On The Role Of MS Dhoni And Ambati Rayudu In CSK
RCB To MI: Teams With Most Defeats In IPL History
Question On Virat Kohli In Class 9th Question Paper Goes Viral | WATCH
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare

Live Score-Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Up...

Will Take Number Of Months To Be Fully Fit: RCB's Glenn Maxwell Gives Major Fitness Update Ahead Of IPL 2023

Will Take Number Of Months To Be Fully Fit: RCB's Glenn Maxw...

Who Was Going To Benefit From This Decision?: Ramiz Raja Slams PCB For Stripping Mohammad Rizwan Of Vice-Captaincy

Who Was Going To Benefit From This Decision?: Ramiz Raja Sla...

They're Kind Of A Dad's Army: Matthew Hayden Raises Concern On The Role Of MS Dhoni And Ambati Rayudu In CSK

They're Kind Of A Dad's Army: Matthew Hayden Raises Concern ...

RCB To MI: Teams With Most Defeats In IPL History

RCB To MI: Teams With Most Defeats In IPL History

Advertisement