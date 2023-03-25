RCB's Iconic Trio Of Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Chris Gayle Reunite Ahead Of IPL 2023

RCB's iconic trio of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle have once again united after so many years ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Royal Challengers Bangalore will induct these star cricketers into their Hall of Fame on March 26.

The Bangalore-based franchise have also decided to retire the jersey numbers of Gayle and De Villiers as they get ready to be inducted into the hall of fame. Both the legendary cricketers landed in Bangalore on Saturday along with Viratv Kohli who finally joined the RCB camp for the upcoming edition of IPL.

Virat, AB, and Gayle were hailed as one of the most iconic trios in IPL history. RCB was seen as one of the scariest batting line-ups when these three used to pad up for them. They couldn't help the franchise win an IPL trophy but they still had a tremendous outing with the bat.