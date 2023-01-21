RCB's Twitter Count Hacked, Renamed Bored Ape Yacht Club

Breaking News

    New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore is one of the most famous teams of Indian Premiere League. The IPL club RCB, is the most loved for its former captain, Virat Kohli, has a sizable fan base. The franchise has around 6.4 million followers on Twitter, 9.6 million on Instagram, and 9.9 million fans on Facebook. RCB is followed by around 26million fans. But on Saturday RCB's Twitter account was hacked. Right after hacking the account the hacker changed RCB's user name to 'Bored Ape Yacht Club'. It has changed the display picture and is posting NFT-related tweets on the timeline. The hacker has also retweeted some other NFT related users. RCB has given an official confirmation about their account, they stated that RCB's twitter handle was compromised around 4AM on 21st January 2023. The team has lost access to the account just for the time being. They further clarified that they took all the security measures that was recommended by twitter. They also asked not to support any of the tweets or retweets that will happen from their account. Currently they are working with the twitter support team to resolve this issue at the earliest. This is not the first time that franchise's twitter account is hacked, back in September 2021, it was hacked but was quickly revived by the team. "Dear 12th Man Army, our Twitter account was compromised a few hours ago and we have now managed to get the access back. We condemn the tweet that the hackers put out and we do not endorse any content from that tweet, which we have now deleted. We regret the inconvenience caused," RCB had tweeted back then.      

