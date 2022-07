RCC vs ALB Dream11 Team Prediction, Roma CC vs Albano: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For ECS Italy Super Series 2022, Match 12, At Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground

RCC vs ALB Dream11 Team Prediction, Roma CC vs Albano: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For ECS Italy S

RCC vs ALB Dream11 Team Prediction, Roma CC vs Albano

RCC vs ALB Dream11 Team Prediction, Roma CC vs Albano : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For ECS Italy Super Series 2022, Match 12, Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground

My Dream11 Team Roma CC vs Albano Dream11 Team Prediction RCC vs ALB 2022: Best players list of RCC vs ALB, Roma CC Dream11 Team Player List, Albano Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips

TOSS: The match toss between Roma CC & Albano will take place at 5:30 PM IST

Start Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground

RCC vs ALB My Dream11 Team

Prabath Ekneligoda, Satwinder Ram, Anmol Singh, Irfan Shaikh, Crishan Kalugamage, Dinidu Marage (VC), Monu Lal, Achintha Naththandige (C), Parveen Kumar, Dammika Aththanayaka, Jasdeep Singh.

RCC vs ALB Probable XI

Roma CC: Dammika Aththanayaka, Rahat Ahmed, Thilina Rathnayaka, Dinidu Marage, Crishan Kalugamage, Achintha Naththandige, Pruthuvi Samarage, Prabath Ekneligoda, Shameera Kuruppu, Thusara Samarakoon, Rajeewa Kulatunga.

Albano: Irfan Shaikh(c-wk), Monu Lal, Jorawar Singh, Arslan Sabir, Satwinder Ram, Anmol Gill, Ajay Kumar, Parveen Kumar, Bharti Bangar, Gurjit Singh, Jasdeep Singh.