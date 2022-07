RCC vs CRS Dream11 Team Prediction, Roma CC vs Cricket Stars: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For ECS Italy Super Series 2022, Match 6, At Roma Cricket Ground, Rome, Italy

RCC vs CRS Dream11 Team Prediction, Roma CC vs Cricket Stars: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For ECS

RCC vs CRS Dream11 Team Prediction, Roma CC vs Cricket Stars : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For ECS Italy Super Series 2022, Match 6, Roma Cricket Ground, Rome, Italy

TOSS: The match toss between Roma CC vs Cricket Stars will take place at 1:30 PM IST

Start Time: 02:00 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome, Italy

RCC vs CRS My Dream11 Team

Manpreet Singh, Dinidu Marage, Prabath Ekneligoda, Babar Hussain, Rajmani Sandhu(c), Crishan Kalugamage, Deepak Shekhawat, Achintha Naththandige(vc), Dammika Aththanayaka, Haseeb Khan, Surjeet Singh

RCC vs CRS Probable XI

Roma CC: Dinidu Marage, Prabath Ekneligoda, Pruthuvi Samarage, Crishan Kalugamage, Sujith Rillagodage (c & wk), Rahat Ahmed, Thushara Samarakoon, Achintha Naththandige, Denham Seneviratne, Thakshila Korale, Dammika Aththanayaka.

Cricket Stars: Rajmani Sandhu, Abdul Rehman, Lovepreet Singh, Babar Hussain, Nasir Ramzan (wk), Attiq Rehman, Sukhpal Singh-I, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Shekhawat, Haseeb Khan, Nalain Haider.