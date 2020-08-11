RCD vs BECC Dream11 Team Prediction And Toss Timing: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s ECS T10 – Dresden Match August 11, 12:30 PM IST

RCD vs BECC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

RC Dresden vs Berlin Eagles CC Prediction ECS T10 Dresden – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s RCD vs BECC at Ostrapark: In the seventh match, table-toppers RC Dresden will take the field against Berlin Eagles CC at 12:30 pm IST.

T10 cricket continues in Europe with ECS T10-Dresden latest in the list. Five teams are vying for the title including Hosts RC Dresden, BSV Britannia, USG Chemnitz, BSC Rehberge and Berlin Eagles.

The teams will feature in 24 matches across five days.

TOSS – The ECS T10- Dresden 2020 match toss between RC Dresden and Berlin Eagles CC will take place at 12:00 PM (IST).

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark, Dresden

RCD vs BECC My Dream11 Team

Sandeep Kamboj (captain), Rahul Grover (vice-captain), Chamila Bandara, Vivek Nandkumar, Zahid Mahmood, Younis Ahmadzai, Syed Waqar Hussain, Himanshu Bhardwaj, Bashar Khan, Kapil Chandnani, Naser Hamed

RCD vs BECC Squads

BECC: Chamila Bandara, Kashif Mahmood, Farhad Shinwari, Omkar Patil, Khaliq Zaman, Bashar Khan, Usman Hadi, Saad Javed, Reuben Davies, Karan Singh, Naser Hamed, Arshad Tausef, Habibullah Safi, Zahid Mahmood, Arsalan Khan, Younis Ahmadzai, Mudassir Bacha, Mohammad Shinwari, Nouman Stanikzai, Ali Abbass, Abdul Wajid, Aslamkhan Zadran, Zeeshan Sahi

RCD: Almas Tariq, Ashwin Prakash, Waqas Khalil, Mujib Alrahman, Dipankar Mukherjee, Himanshu Bhardwaj, Sivaraman Subramaniam, Belal Zadran, Mustafa Khan Yousefzai, Azam Ali Rajput, Nilakantha Sahoo, Ali Haider, Norullah Salarzai, Rahul Grover, Vivek Nandkumar, Waris Taghr, Md Uzzal Hossain, Kapil Chandnani, Syed Waqar, Sandeep Kamboj, Mohammed Nizamul, Ajeesh Omanakuttan, Aniruddh Das, Ganesh Patil, Gulzar Rasool

