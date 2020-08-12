RCD vs BSVB Dream11 Team Prediction And Toss Timing: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s ECS T10 – Dresden Match August 12, 2:30 PM IST

RCD vs BSVB Dream11 Tips And Prediction

RC Dresden vs BSV Britannia Prediction ECS T10 Dresden – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s RCD vs BSVB at Ostrapark: In the twelfth match of the ECS T10 Dresden, RC Dresden will take on BSV Britannia at 2:30 PM IST.

So far, RC Dresden have played four matches and won all of them to be placed second in the standings after BSC Rehberg who also have won all their four matches but have a superior net run-rate.

T10 cricket continues in Europe with ECS T10-Dresden latest in the list. Five teams are vying for the title including Hosts RC Dresden, BSV Britannia, USG Chemnitz, BSC Rehberge and Berlin Eagles.

The teams will feature in 24 matches across five days.

TOSS – The ECS T10- Dresden 2020 match toss between RC Dresden and BSV Britannia will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark, Dresden

RCD vs BSVB My Dream11 Team

Mohit Negi (captain), Syed Waqar Hussain (vice-captain), Sandeep Kamboj, Waqas Latif, Rahul Grover, Kapil Chandnani, Zamir Haider, Faisal Khan, Vivek Nandkumar, Azam Ali Rajput, Himanshu Bharadwaj

RCD vs BSVB Squads

RCD: Himanshu Bharadwaj, Vivek Nandkumar, Mohammed Nizamul Islam, Aniruddh Das, Mustafa Khan Yousefzai, Waqas Khalil, Gulzar Rasool, Shahrukh Khan, Ashwin Prakash, Ajeesh Omanakuttan, Dipankar Mukherjee, Ganesh Patil, Mujib Alrahman, Jobin Varghese, Belal Zadran, Nilkantha Sahoo, Waris Taghr, Almas Tariq, Norullah Salarzai, Md Uzzal Hossain, Azam Ali Rajput, Sandeep Kamboj, Sivaraman Subramaniam, Ali Haider, Rahul Grover, Kapil Chandani, Syed Waqar Hussain

BSVB: Raza Afaq, Saad Ali Jan, Sandan Chintanippu, Hitesh Thakur, Mohit Negi, Ali Chatha, Vijay Lakshmanan, Zamir Haider, Faisal Khan, Shubham Patil, Rohit Singh, Waqas Virk, Nadjibullah Yasser, Kumar Shouradhya, Ataullah Baloz, Omid Osmanzai, Nithin Das, Waqas Latif, Waleed Ahmed, Sahib Singh, Hazrat Ahmadzai, Sanish Goyal, Gaurav Lohia

