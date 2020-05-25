Still hopeful of making a return in the blues, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who will be turning 40 soon, said he is ready to represent India in the shortest format - T20Is. <p></p> <p></p>Harbhajan, who last featured for India in 2016, is the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the cash-rich Indian Premier League. <p></p> <p></p>"I'm ready," Singh told ESPNcricinfo in an interview. "If I can bowl well in IPL, which is a very difficult tournament for bowlers because the grounds are smaller, and all the top players in world cricket play in the IPL " <p></p> <p></p>"It is very challenging to bowl against them and if you can do well against them in IPL, you can do well in international cricket. I have bowled predominantly in the powerplay and middle overs and got wickets," he added. <p></p> <p></p>The 39-year-old said that he was hurt that despite his IPL success, the national selectors had not considered him. "They will not look at me because they feel I am too old," he said. "Also I don''t play any domestic cricket. (In the) Last four-five years they did not look at me even though I was doing well in the IPL, taking wickets and I had all my records to back my case." <p></p> <p></p>According to Harbhajan, IPL is the toughest T20 tournament and considering that he has been able to perform well in the league, he felt he could make a return to the national colours. <p></p> <p></p>"In international cricket not all teams have quality players like IPL teams, where every team has a top-six which is good," he said. "Yes, Australia, England, India have all got very good batting line-ups. But if I can get Johnny Bairstow and David Warner in IPL, don''t you think I can get them in international cricket? But it is not in my hands. No one comes and talk to you in this present Indian set-up," he added. <p></p> <p></p>The veteran off-spinner has played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for India in which he scalped 417, 269 and 25 wickets respectively.