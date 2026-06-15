Real Madrid sign THIS star from Chelsea in major defensive boost under Jose Mourinho

Real Madrid have strengthened their defence with the signing of Spain international star from Chelsea on a six-year contract, the LaLiga giants announced on Monday.

The move marks Real Madrid’s first signing since Jose Mourinho was reappointed as manager. The club is looking to recover from a disappointing 2025-26 campaign.

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“Real Madrid and Chelsea FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Marc Cucurella, who will join our club for the next six seasons, until June 30, 2032,” said Real Madrid in a statement.

Neither club shared the financial details of the transfer, but British media reported that the deal could be worth up to Â£51.8 million ($69.5 million).

Real Madrid begin defensive rebuild with Cucurella signing

This signing comes as Real Madrid aims to strengthen a defense that struggled last season. They did not win LaLiga and were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League in the quarter-finals.

Club president Florentino Perez, who recently renewed his contract for four years, promised during his re-election campaign to improve Madrid’s defense. The arrival of Cucurella is the first major step in that direction.

The 27-year-old joins after four seasons at Chelsea. He moved to Stamford Bridge from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2022 for a reported fee of up to Â£63 million.

Cucurella’s time in London was mixed. He had a tough first season, where he struggled to find consistency and form after his expensive transfer.

However, the Spanish defender bounced back under Enzo Maresca. He became a key part of Chelsea’s system and often played as an inverted full-back. His resurgence helped Chelsea win the UEFA Conference League and the Club World Cup in 2025.

During his time at Chelsea, Cucurella made 163 appearances across all competitions and became one of the club’s most reliable players.

Spain international arrives after impressive resurgence

His progress at the club has also been seen on the international level. Since his debut for Spain in 2021, Cucurella has earned 23 caps under Luis de la Fuente and played a major role in Spain’s successful UEFA Euro 2024 campaign.

He is also part of Spain’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For Chelsea, this departure means losing one of their most experienced defenders after a disappointing 2025-26 Premier League season that ended with the club finishing 10th and missing out on European qualification.

(With IANS Inputs)