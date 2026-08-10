‘Really Good’: India coach hails Devdutt Padikkal after stunning 142

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak praised left-handed top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal for hitting an exquisite unbeaten 142 in the team’s six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka Cricket XI in their three-day warm-up match, and called his knock ‘really good.’

Padikkal hitting 18 boundaries in his knock comes as a big relief for India in terms of filling number three slot, especially with B Sai Sudharsan ruled out due to his ongoing big right toe recovery. “I think Devdutt batted really well. For me, Devdutt’s innings was really good,” Kotak told bcci.tv in a video on Monday.

India benefit from valuable game time ahead of Tests

India chased down a target of 207 runs in the final session on day three to wrap up a productive outing ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka starting on August 15 in Galle. Reflecting on the fixture, Kotak stated that game time outweighed standard practice routines.

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“I think it was very good and productive because practicing in nets for four more days won’t be as productive as playing the practice match. Bowlers bowled with good intensity. We actually tried everyone, even bowlers, got to bat. All the bowlers got enough loading that is required. So, it’s been very good.”

India pacers impress despite flat conditions

Barring Auqib Nabi, who bowled five overs, all specialist bowlers got through nearly 18 to 20 overs across the fixture, while barring him and Prasidh Krishna, all got chances to bat. Kotak also highlighted the work ethic of the seamers on a flat pitch and the lower-order six-hitting by Mohammed Siraj and Gurnoor Brar as a major positive.

“The way Gurnoor also bowled, and our fast bowlers put a lot of effort on the wicket where there was nothing. All in all, it was a very good practice match, but for me Devdutt’s innings also was really good,” he added.

Sarfaraz Khan joins India ahead of Sri Lanka Tests

Meanwhile, after being named as Sudharsan’s replacement, right-handed batter Sarfaraz Khan has joined the Indian team in their practice session at the NCC Ground on Monday. In the practice session, all batters turned up while Nabi was the only seamer to come to the ground.

(With IANS Inputs)