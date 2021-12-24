Centurion: With just 2 days left, India vs South Africa preparations are going on in full swing. In hindsight, India seems ahead in the first Test match at the Centurion Park on Boxing Day should be an evenly-fought contest. The South African side, after a victorious Test-series win against the West Indies away from home recently and with a seven-straight win record at the Centurion ground, could turn out to be quite a handful for India.

The Proteas have the bowling firepower to create a dent in India’s well-acclaimed batters. The Covid-19 virus has brought about an unique situation wherein a visiting side unfortunately is unable to play practice matches before the Test series. This, therefore, does not give sides time to acclimatize to the conditions.

The South African side at present is in the process of rebuilding. They have had several of their established stalwarts retiring together, and so the newer batters have still to get themselves recognised as portent threats and make their mark. Being unknown entities, they have nothing to lose and at times this could prove successful.

India, on the other hand, are a well-established team with most of their players with a good track record behind them. The issue that they face is on selecting the playing eleven. The injury to Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill has put their opening pair concerns to rest.

Mayank Agarwal, the prolific scorer from the last series against New Zealand at home, will in all respects retain his spot along with KL Rahul, the vice-captain. The problem, however, would arise as to play the experienced Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane or the recently successful debutant, Shreyas Iyer.

A similar situation could arise between Rishabh Pant or Wriddhiman Saha for the wicketkeeper’s spot. Although Ravichandran Ashwin being the only spinner of repute in the side being a certainty, the inclusion of Jayant Yadav could be at stake. India has a lethal fast-bowling attack and with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohd Shami being certainties, the toss-up would be between Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Ishant Sharma.

India has a golden opportunity to create another historical moment in its cricket history. A Test series win for the first time in South Africa is very much on the cards for their talented bunch of players. They did so in style in Australia in the early part of this year and with the same grit and determination that they showed there, one expects them to achieve a win here as well.

Inputs from IANS