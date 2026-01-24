Record alert! India vs New Zealand’s 2nd T20I sets new milestones

Team India brutally dominated New Zealand in the second T20I match of the series at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Raipur. Star Indian players and one of the finest batters, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, showcased ruthless batting performances as both batters led the India team to an easy victory. However, the Indian team is currently leading the series by 2-0. The next match of the T20I series will be played on January 25th at the Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati.

However, this amazing match also set some new records and achievements. Here are all the new achievements and records made in the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I.

1. Team India’s fastest 200 runs chase

Team India is one of the biggest and finest teams of all time. However, in the second T20I between India and New Zealand was a clear signal by the Indian team about their home dominance. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan’s epic batting performance helped the hosts to achieve an unforgettable record as the Kiwis posted 208 runs on the board. Meanwhile, team India chased the score in just 15.2 overs and became the second team after Australia to chase the highest total in T20Is history.

2. Most runs in first over conceded by an Indian bowler

The next and second record on the list is unwanted. Star Indian players and one of the finest bowlers, Arshdeep Singh, who is known for his match-winning bowling performances and unique variations. However, in the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand, the captain Suryakumar Yadav gave first over to his strongest soldier. But the destiny was not with Arshdeep Singh as the New Zealand star batter, Devon Conway, brutally dominated the Indian star and smashed 18 runs in his over. Unfortunately, this is also a new record for the most expensive first over by an Indian bowler in T20Is history.

3. Fastest fifty by an Indian player against New Zealand in T20Is

Next record on the list is the fastest fifty by an Indian player against New Zealand in T20Is history. This record is made by star Indian player and the Player of the Match of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I, Ishan Kishan, who became a headache for the Kiwi bowling line-up. Kishan played a mesmerizing innings as he scored 76 runs off 32 balls with 11 fours and 4 sixes at a strike rate of 237.50. However, Ishan Kishan smashed his half century off 21 balls and set a new record of fastest fifty by an Indian player vs New Zealand in T20Is.

4. Successful 200 plus chases

The fourth achievement on the list is successful 200 plus chases. After the great win of the Indian team over New Zealand in the second T20I, Team India registered one more great record as they became the second team after Australia to have six successful chase total in T20Is. Australia tops the list with seven.

5. Suryakumar Yadav’s half-century in T20Is after a long wait

Star Indian player and one of the greatest batters of all time. Suryakumar Yadav is known for his remarkable batting performances and variety of shots. However, the skipper also shared good news in the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand as he scored a mesmerizing fifty after 463 days and remained not out for 82 runs off 37 balls and built confidence for the upcoming games and opportunities.

6. Successful chase with most spare deliveries

Team India showcased a great batting performance against New Zealand in the second T20I game. Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube played an amazing knock and brutally dominated the Kiwi bowling line-up. However, this match-winning performance led them towards a massive feat. The Indian team finished the match with 28 balls to spare and surpassed their arch-rivals Pakistan’s record of (24 balls vs New Zealand).