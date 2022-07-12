Records Tumble As Indian Pacers Run Riot, Jasprit Bumrah Records Career Best Figures

London: England and India are up against each other in the first of the three-match ODI series. The hosts had a horrible start to the series as they were bowled out for a mere 110 in just 25.2 overs. Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl on a spicy pitch. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami came out all guns blazing and made England batters dance to their tunes.

Bumrah especially was spot on from ball one. He dismissed Jason Roy and Joe Root for a duck in his first over. In the next over, Mohammed Shami sent Ben Stokes back to the pavilion, again for a duck. Bumrah came back and dismissed Jonny Bairstow (7) and Liam Livingstone (0) before Shami dismissed Jos Buttler (30) to break the spine of England’s batting.

Moeen Ali and David Willey tried to get a few runs but Indian bowling was just unplayable today. Bumrah aptly ended the inning by clean bowling Brydon carse and David Willey. England eventually were bowled out for 110.

India’s bowling performance saw many records getting broken. 110 is the lowest score for England against India in an ODI match. The previous lowest score for England against India was 125 in Jaipur in 2006. Meanwhile, Indian pacers picked all 10 England to fall today. This is the first instance of Indian pacers picking all 10 wickets in an ODI game when India have bowled first. The previous five instances when Indian seamers have picked all 10 wickets in an ODI came when India was defending a target.

Jasprit Bumrah’s 6/19 is the best figure by an Indian bowler on English soil. Overall, this is the third-best performance for India in ODIs. Also, this is the fourth-best figure in an ODI in England. This is also the best figures by an Indian bowler while bowling first.