The year 2007 in Indian cricket was filled with drama, anger, introspection leading to some tough decisions which led to a new brand of cricket. India had suffered their worst World Cup campaign in the Caribbean when they failed to go past even the group stages. Passionate cricket fans were left crestfallen, angry, confused and in a sense betrayed. Posters of senior cricketers and the head coach were set on fire and stones were pelted at the houses of cricketers. Questions were being asked of many senior players and the selectors were left flummoxed. With the first ever T20 World Cup coming up soon preceded by a mammoth tour to England, some tough calls had to be taken about the composition of the team and who was going to be the next leader of the Indian team.

The Board of Selectors handed the reigns of the team to a young hard-hitting finisher Mahendra Singh Dhoni to lead the next team back to the glory days of Indian cricket. The team selected for the T20 2007 World Cup saw cricket purists in India scoff at the format and question their performance without Sachin, Dravid and Zaheer. But, a new younger, fitter, stronger and hungry Indian team led by their icy cool captain won the hearts of the nation with their bold and aggressive style of play. Indian cricket was witness to the dawn of a new era as Dhoni and Co. went on to recapture the heart of the nation and returned home from South Africa with the first ever T20 World Cup.

Star Sports, India’s leading sports broadcaster, presents fans a golden opportunity to relive those epic moments from the ICC 2007 T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue began the tournament facing new entrants and rank underdogs – Scotland. But rain played spoilsport leading to the match being called off without a ball being bowled.

India meet Pakistan in their first league game: A group match game that will forever be ingrained in the memories of fans was a thrilling encounter between India and Pakistan at the Kingsmead, Durban. After winning the toss, Pakistan put India to bat and restricted India to a paltry 141. The Indian bowlers led by RP Singh stuck to their task and managed to keep taking wickets at key times. As the world got ready to see India qualify for the Super 8 stages, with 3 overs to go, Misbah-ul-Haq decided to cut loose and almost won the match for Pakistan. However, Sreesanth, after conceding 10 runs off the first four balls of the overs, kept his nerve and bowled a crucial dot ball. On the last ball of the match, with the field close in, Misbah was run out as he tried to steal a single. This resulted in a bowl out where five bowlers from each side aimed at the stumps. For India, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Robin Uthappa all hit while for Pakistan, Yasir Arafat, Umar Gul and Shahid Afridi all missed the stumps to hand India a thrilling win.

India vs Australia in the second semi-final: India played favourites Australia in the semi-final. After missing the South Africa match due to tendonitis in his left elbow, Yuvraj Singh dominated the semi-final with a superb knock of 70 runs off just 30 balls. Yuvraj smashed the Aussie bowlers to all sides of the park and helped India reach 188 runs. Matthew Hayden led the Australian chase along with Andrew Symonds, but the Indian bowlers kept breaking partnerships to keep the pressure on the Australians. In the end, some tight bowling from Sreesanth and Harbhajan Singh stifled the Australians and India clinched their berth in the first ICC World T20 final.

And then the big final: India vs Pakistan: On 24th September 2007, under the leadership of Dhoni, in the first-ever T20 World Cup finals in Johannesburg, India won the toss and decided to bat first. India ended their 20 overs with a respectable score of 157 runs for the loss of five wickets. The Pakistani innings never really gained momentum as they lost wickets early but their middle-order batsman

Misbah-ul-Haq brought stability and made the game a contest that could have gone either way. The game was balanced on a knife’s edge as Misbah backed by strong support from the pavilion took the game all the way into the last over. What would Dhoni do? An experienced Harbhajan had an over left but instead, Dhoni handed over the ball to Joginder Sharma who had bowled a two-wicket final over against Australia in the semi-final.

Was this going to be a stroke of genius or a decision that would cost India the World Cup. As the entire cricketing world held their breath, Joginder started the over with a wide delivery followed by a dot ball. The 3rd ball saw a full toss clobbered by Misbah-ul-Haq over long-off for a six. It was all but over as Pakistan now just needed 6 runs of 4 balls. However, in his only lapse of judgment in his otherwise stellar innings, Misbah made the mistake of trying to scoop the ball over Dhoni’s head only to end up skying a catch to a waiting Sreesanth. Indian cricket fans all over the world went into delirium as India were World Champions once again. A World Cup Finals win is always fantastic but to do it against their arch-nemesis was even sweeter.

Reminiscing the 2007 T20 World Cup Final, Harbhajan Singh spoke about Joginder Sharma on Star Sports 1 Hindi show Cricket Connected, “I believe that it’s the soldiers, policemen and especially doctors who are showing the true meaning of patriotism and I salute my friend Joginder Sharma for the job he is doing and may God shower blessings upon him for his duty towards the nation.”

