MUMBAI, 2nd May 2020: Despite the format, India vs Australia clashes have always provided for exhilarating duels. Rivalries between the ‘Little Master’ Sachin Tendulkar and spin legend Shane Warne have been a constant feature in the 1990s and 2000s, with both players trying to outwit each other. In the current scenario, Team India captain Virat Kohli’s long intriguing battles with pace spearhead Pat Cummins and his Test counterpart Steve Smith, have dominated headlines.

With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing a grinding halt to live-action, Star Sports, India’s leading broadcaster, now presents fans an opportunity to #ReLIVE fabled India-Australia rivalries on its show ‘Aussome’ that gets underway on May 3rd at 11 AM IST on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 2. Viewers can watch full re-runs of all the classics on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 3 & Star Sports First as well.

Below are some of the matches that fans can treat themselves to:

1. 2nd ODI India v Australia 2013 | 3.05.2020

With Australia leading the 7-match series, India were looking to make a comeback in the second ODI at Jaipur. Captain George Bailey led from the front and scored an unbeaten 92 off just 50 balls helping his side to a mammoth total of 359/5 from their 50 overs. The Indian openers gave a fitting reply to the Australian bowlers and scored the first 100 runs in just 16.2 overs. Both openers Rohit Sharma & Shikhar Dhawan stitched a 176-run opening stand before the southpaw was dismissed. In came Virat Kohli at No. 3 who launched a scathing attack at the Australian bowlers. Both Rohit and Kohli went on to score their hundreds with Virat going on to become the fastest Indian to score a century off just 52 balls. India completed the historic chase with 38 balls to spare and won the match by 9 wickets levelling the series at 1-1.

2. 7th ODI India v Australia 2013 | 7.05.2020

The 7th ODI at Bangalore was to be the decider of the series as both teams had won 2 matches each with 2 matches washed out. George Bailey won the toss and elected to field. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan came out all guns blazing as the duo registered a century-opening stand. Dhawan was dismissed for 60, and from thereon, it was the Rohit show that ensued. The ‘Hitman’ massacred the Australian bowling attack and went on to create history, scoring his first double hundred in ODIs. Rohit smashed 209 off just 158 balls, his innings laced with a mammoth 16 sixes and 12 boundaries a new world record taking his team to a massive total of 383/6. During the run chase, the Australian top order collapsed, but the middle order, led by James Faulkner, who scored his first century in ODIs, tried to pose a fightback. However, the Indian bowlers were able to restrict them to 326 and went on to win the series by 3-2.

3. ICC WT20 2007, India vs Australia | 9.05.2020

The inaugural World T20 World Cup in 2007 saw a young Indian side led by MS Dhoni reach the knockout stage but they had a huge task ahead of them as they faced an experienced Australian side in the semi-finals. Yuvraj Singh arrived at the crease when India were 41/2 and the side needed him to carry on till the end to reach a respectable score. Yuvraj continued with his brilliant form in the T20 World Cup and went on to score a blistering 70 runs off just 30 balls, including 5 fours and as many towering sixes. The Indian bowlers held their nerve during the chase and restricted the Australians to 173 for 7 thus taking India to a splendid 15-run victory.

4. Titan Cup 1996, 9th ODI India vs Australia | 11.05.2020

The triangular series between India, Australia, and South Africa had seen South Africa win all their round-robin matches. The 9th ODI between India & Australia was a virtual semi-final to see which team would go on to the finals to face the South Africans. India were put into batting by Australian captain Mark Taylor and India’s new young captain, Sachin Tendulkar had to make sure his team got a good start. He scored a quickfire 62 off just 60 balls followed by a brilliant knock of 94 by Mohammad Azharuddin which helped India to post 289/6, their highest score against the Australians at that time. The Australian openers Mark Waugh and Mark Taylor gave the tourists a good start but the Indian bowlers kept chipping away at intervals, preventing any significant partnerships. In the end, Australia fell short of their target as India won the match by 5 runs in the last over.

5. ICC WC 2019, India vs Australia | 14.05.2020

Before facing Australia, India were oozing with confidence after starting their World Cup campaign with a victory against South Africa. Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat first. Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma yet again notched up a century stand together giving the team a solid start. After Rohit Sharma’s dismissal, Dhawan continued with his sublime form as he went on to score his 17th ODI century and along with Kohli’s 82, India registered a huge score of 352/5. The Indian bowlers kept picking up wickets at regular intervals and did not let the Aussie batsmen settle down. The Australians were bowled out for 316 as India won the match by 36 runs and thus continued their winning streak in the World Cup.

