Shane Warne Tribute – Worthy of a King: Early February in 2003 had seen South Africa abuzz as the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003 was all set to get off and everyone, including this correspondent, were all keyed up to catch all the action, and do our best on this pinnacle of cricket. After a humdinger at Cape Town between hosts South Africa and the West Indies (SA vs WI Cape Town Match), we were off to Johannesburg as the home team began its preparations for the next game against Australia. Being the junior reporter, yours truly was assigned to follow Australia, while the senior man would be following India, who were headed for Durban.

But as things panned out, the focus all shifted to Johannesburg as Australia’s star leg-spinner Shane Warne failed a dope test and was sent home.

All hell broke loose as the Indian media, all in Durban, bombarded us with calls and text messages about what was on in Jo’burg, even as a stony-faced Warne attended a press conference at Hotel Sandton Sun, surrounded by Australian Cricket Board (now Cricket Australia) and International Cricket Council (ICC) officials.

A short statement was read, and Warne walked off, without answering any questions. But the greatest leg-spinner had, once again, bowled a googly that had left everyone stranded mid-pitch.

That was Shane Warne, a maverick genius, who loved his food and drink and all the good things in life. A world-level poker player and an absolute master of the art of leg-spin, the Australian died exactly a month ago, on March 4, 2022.

Shane Keith Warne was never going to be a person who would be quiet on the field, be it in terms of his bowling, or his little chats with the batsmen he was trying to dismiss. One such tiff with West Indian Marlon Samuels during the Big Bash League (BBL) also led to a fine. Essentially that was Warne.

But his cricketing genius was beyond any debate. Warne took a total of 708 Test wickets, many coming to give Australia series wins, one after the other, along with 293 One-day International victims make him by far the greatest wrist spinner ever.

His contribution to Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), leading them to the title in 2008, was immense, as captain (2008-11) and also as mentor (2018).

From the “ball of the century” that got rid of Englishman Mike Gatting, to Warne’s ability to make the red and white cricket balls turn from impossible angles to hit the stumps left fans and experts marvelling at his control, something that the bane of all leggies.

His death came as a shock to the entire cricket fraternity. He had been on Twitter, mourning the death of former Australian wicketkeeper Rodney Marsh, not so long before the news of Warne’s own death broke.

A competitor for all times, Shane Warne left a legacy of artistry in cricket that cannot be matched or imitated, for a long time to come.