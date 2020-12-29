REN vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Big Bash League 2020-21 Match 18 Carrara Oval, Queensland

REN vs SIX Dream11 Tips And Prediction BBL

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s REN vs SIX at Carrara Oval, Queensland: Melbourne Renegades will be looking for their second win when they take on Sydney Sixers in the 18th match of the ongoing BBL season. Renegades are seventh in the points table after managing just one win from four matches while losing three. Sixers are second in the table with three wins and a defeat from four matches.

TOSS: The Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers will take place at 12:10 PM IST – December 29.

Time: 12.40 PM IST

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland

REN vs SIX My Dream11 Team

Josh Philippe (captain), Daniel Christian (vice-captain), Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Aaron Finch, Rilee Rossouw, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshius, Peter Hatzoglou, Kane Richardson

REN vs SIX Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Sam Harper, Rilee Rossouw, Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim Will Sutherland, Kane Richardson, Zak Evans, Peter Hatzoglou

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe, Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshius, Steve O’Keefe, Gurinder Sandhu

REN vs SIX Full Squads

Melbourne Renegades: Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch (captain), Sam Harper (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Will Sutherland, Kane Richardson, Zak Evans, Peter Hatzoglou, Brody Couch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Mitchell Perry, Jack Prestwidge

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (captain), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O’Keefe, Gurinder Sandhu, Justin Avendano, Nicholas Bertus, Jackson Bird, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Lloyd Pope, Thomas Rogers

