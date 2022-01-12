<h2>REN vs STA Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League - T20</h2> <p></p><strong>Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League - T20 - Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's REN vs STA at Marvel Stadium, Docklands.</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Here is the KFC Big Bash League - T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and REN vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction, REN vs STA Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, REN vs STA Probable XIs Big Bash League - T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars, Fantasy Playing Tips - Big Bash League - T20. <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The KFC Big Bash League - T20 match toss between Sydney Thunders vs Hobart Hurricanes will take place at 1.35 PM IST - January 13. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time:</strong> 2.05 PM IST. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue: </strong>Marvel Stadium, Docklands <p></p><h2>REN vs STA My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p>J Clarke, S Harper, A Finch, N Maddinson, H Cartwright, M Harvey, G Maxwell, K Richardson, R Topley, Q Ahmad, B Couch <p></p> <p></p><strong>Captain:</strong> J Clarke <strong>Vice-Captain:</strong> K Richardson <p></p><h2>REN vs STA Probable Playing XIs</h2> <p></p><strong>Melbourne Renegades:</strong>M Harvey, N Maddinson, S Harper, M Nabi, A Finch, J Fraser-McGurk, W Sutherland, J Prestwidge, J Pattinson, R Topley, Z Khan, J Merlo, M Perry, J Seymour, S Marsh, J Holland, J Lalor, K Richardson, U Chand, M Harris, C Bovce. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Melbourne Stars:</strong> M Stoinis, J Clarke, C Hinchliffe, J Burns, G Maxwell, N Coulter-Nile, A Russel, H Cartwright, B Webster, A Zampa, Q Ahmad, B Couch, S Rainbird, N Larkin, S Gotch, P Nevill, H Rauf, L Hatcher, T O'Connell, S Elliot, B Stanlake. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;