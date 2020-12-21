Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has asked Team India to maintain a positive outlook despite the drubbing they suffered in Adelaide. Virat Kohli’s men looked set to win the series opening Test but the contest turned on its head on the third day with India being shot out for 36 – their lowest total in history.

As a result of the poor show with the bat, India mustered a target of 90 runs which Australia chased down easily and take 1-0 lead in the four-match series. The second Test starts from December 26 in Melbourne and the tourists will be without their captain Virat Kohli (paternity leave) and Mohammed Shami (forearm fracture) for the remainder of the tour.

Gavaskar advised India to target Australia’s weak link – their batting. And he warned that a negative mindset will put them on way to a series whitewash.

“India should start the Melbourne Test well, it’s necessary for them to step onto the ground with a lot of positivity. Australia’s weak point is their batting,” Gavaskar told Sports Tak. “India have to believe that they can come back in the remainder of the Test series. If India don’t find the positivity, then there 4-0 series loss can happen. But if they have positivity, why not? It can happen (comeback). It’s natural that there is anger after such a performance. But in cricket, anything can happen. Look at how the scene was yesterday, and what has happened today.”

He also suggested a host of changes that includes dropping struggling opener Prithvi Shaw, opening with KL Rahul and giving debut to Shubman Gill at No. 5.

“India will look at making 2 changes. Firstly, maybe Kl Rahul should replace Prithvi Shaw as an opener. At No. 5 or No. 6, Shubman Gill should come in. His form has been good. Things can change if we start well,” Gavaskar said.

India had taken a lead of 53 runs on the basis of the first innings and Gavaskar reckons that had their fielders held onto catches, could have been 120 runs.

“Had we held on to our catches well and had good field placements, there might not have been any problem, Tim Paine and Marnus Labuschagne would have gotten out early. We could have got a lead of 120 runs. Australia got ahead in the Tests because of those dropped catches, they got the lead down to 50 runs,” Gavaskar said.