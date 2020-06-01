After announcing his arrival to international cricket with a bang, Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has expressed his eagerness to play against India and challenge Virat Kohli. The 17-year-old cricketer, who was all over the news after being picked for the Australia tour, said India-Pakistan matches are always special. <p></p> <p></p>"Yes definitely. India versus Pakistan is always special and I have already been told that players can become heroes and villains in those matches. They are special matches as they happen so rarely and yes, I am looking forward to playing against India whenever that opportunity arises. I hope that I can bowl well against India when that chance comes by and won't let our fans down," Naseem Shah told PakPassion. <p></p> <p></p>The pacer also opened up on the prospect of bowling to the India skipper. He said he respects Kohli but does not fear bowling to him. Calling it a challenge, he said he is looking forward to bowling to him. <p></p> <p></p>"As for Virat Kohli, I respect him but don't fear him. It's always a challenge to bowl to the best, but that's where you have to raise your game. I look forward to playing against Virat Kohli and India whenever that chance comes," he added. <p></p> <p></p>In four Tests for Pakistan, he has picked 13 wickets with best figures of 5/87, which includes a hattrick.