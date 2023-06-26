New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's ODI and Test squads for the West Indies tour on Friday. Indian Premier League star performers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad got India call-ups.

The Indian selectors dropped several big players who were part of the World Test Championship final, like Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav.

While it was believed that Umesh was dropped from the squad following his poor performance in the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in London, this apparently is not the case. According to reports in The Times Of India, the star bowler has not been dropped but rested due to an injury.

"Umesh is suffering from a hamstring injury and is recovering at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore," said the source.