REVEALED! Umesh Yadav Miss Out Place In Indian Test Team For WI Tour Due To THIS Reason

It was believed that star Indian bowler Umesh Yadav was dropped from the India Test squad, but it seems like that is not the case.

Updated: June 26, 2023 11:18 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's ODI and Test squads for the West Indies tour on Friday. Indian Premier League star performers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad got India call-ups.

The Indian selectors dropped several big players who were part of the World Test Championship final, like Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav.

While it was believed that Umesh was dropped from the squad following his poor performance in the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in London, this apparently is not the case. According to reports in The Times Of India, the star bowler has not been dropped but rested due to an injury.

"Umesh is suffering from a hamstring injury and is recovering at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore," said the source.

Pujara's Exclusion From Indian Squad

On the other hand Cheteshwar Pujara, who was also an important part of the squad in the WTC final, was unable to show his brilliant form on the field; he just managed to score 14 and 27 in both innings, respectively.

Many experts are speculating if this is the end road of Pujara's journey; however, the BCCI source confirmed that the doors are not closed on Yadav or Pujara. He further mentioned that even the selectors don't want senior players to quite.

"If Ajinkya Rahane can be made the vice-captain of the Test side after being out for 15 months before the WTC final, anyone can make a comeback. The doors aren't closed on any senior player," said the source told TOI.

"It's just that you need to start transitioning somwehere. The selectors don't want a situation where all the seniors quit the scene in one go and we don't have anyone experienced left in the dressing room," the source added.

