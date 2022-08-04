Revealed! Why Suryakumar Yadav Jumped Ahead Of Mohammad Rizwan In ICC T20I Rankings

New Delhi: India’s Suryakumar Yadav is going through a purple patch in international cricket, especially in T20I cricket. After scoring a brilliant hundred in the T20I series against England, Yadav scored a scintillating match-winning 76 against West Indies in the third T20I. Yadav’s blazing inning helped him rise to second in the latest ICC rankings for T20I batters, displacing Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan. Suryakumar Yadav now has 816 points, just two points behind Babar Azam’s 818.

Meanwhile, a section of Pakistan fans was not impressed by Suryakumar Yadav’s staggering growth as they couldn’t believe how one good inning can help Suryakumar reach above Mohammad Rizwan who has been doing well consistently for more than a year or two.

They also alleged ICC to be biased toward Indian cricketers. However, the allegations are baseless as the ICC ranking system considers strike rate to be as important as runs in T20I cricket. The batter who scores runs at a better strike rate will get more points than a batter who scores the same number of runs but takes more balls to reach the score.

Suryakumar Yadav has batted at a strike rate of 175 throughout his career while Mohammed Rizwan bats at a strike rate of 129 which is why Suryakumar Yadav has leapfrogged him in the rankings. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav has come in at a touching distance of overtaking Babar Azam as the No 1 T20I batter. A couple of good knocks in the remaining two games of the West Indies T20I might push Suryakumar over Babar Azam in the T20I rankings.