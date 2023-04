RG vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Rawanda T10, Match 15: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Rawanda Men's T10 League, At Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, 5:30 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Right Guards CC vs Kigali CC will take place at 05:00 PM IST

Start Time: April 2, Sunday, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium

Injury Report

No major Injury updates.

RG vs KCC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: F Nsengiyumva, D Uwimana

Batters: O Tuyisenge, E Dishingizimana, N Jagani

All-rounders: C Rububagumya, M Nadir, H Khan

Bowlers: E Muhawenimama, A Abbas K Charlier

RG vs KCC Probable XI

RG: Fiston Nsengiyumva, Legis Muvunyi, E Dusingizimana, Kevin Irakoze(C), Orchide Tuyisenge, Will Hammond, Emmanuel Awosami, Bertin Rusagara, Fredy Ndayisenga, Aime Nkurayija, Isaac Okpe

KCC: K Patel, D Uwimana, M Zeeshan, Z Hassan, M Mujtaba, H Khan, M Nadir, A Kanuga, A Abbas, K Charlier, and R Teli