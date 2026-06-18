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THIS star from Team India wins fielding medal after stellar wicketkeeping display vs Netherlands

A star player from Team India Women achieves a huge milestone against the Netherlands in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 18, 2026, 05:53 PM IST

Published On Jun 18, 2026, 05:53 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 18, 2026, 05:53 PM IST

Star Indian player achieves a huge milestone against Netherlands

Star Indian player achieves a huge milestone against Netherlands in Women's World Cup 2026

India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh was adjudged as Impact Fielder of the Match in the side’s comprehensive 95-run victory over the Netherlands in their second Women’s T20 World Cup clash at Headingley.

India celebrate fielding brilliance as Richa Ghosh bags the fielding medal

India’s fielding coach Munish Bali lauded the collective effort and singled out Richa’s sharp glovework, especially the stumping of Netherlands captain Babette de Leede, in a video posted on BCCI’s social media accounts on Thursday. “Back-to-back win, girls. Well done. Excellent energy. Throwing was very good from deep. Again, we caught six catches. Jemi – three catches.

Smriti Mandhana – two catches. Richa, two stumpings and most especially, the one she inflicted off Nandu’s ball – one catch, two stumping and standing on the top against a pacer and doing the stumping off the bouncer – well done,” said Bali.

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India’s strength and conditioning coach Nicholas Lee presented Ghosh with the fielding medal in unique fashion by arriving on a tractor to mark the occasion. “Anyone who’s around cricket long enough knows that it’s a tough game. So, when you do well, it’s really important that you celebrate a good day.

India shift focus to South Africa after celebrating Richa Ghosh’s fielding excellence

Last Sunday, there were 20,000 people at Edgbaston Stadium and were just chanting this girl’s name for her batting. But she’s got the spotlight now for her keeping and catching. I present Richa with the fielding medal. It’s a reflection of the hard work she’s put on and off the field in the last few months,” said Lee.

India’s victory was built on a record batting performance of 209/5 in their 20 overs, followed by incisive bowling led by N Sree Charani’s four-fer that bundled out the Netherlands for 114 in 17.3 overs. India, the Group A toppers, will next take on South Africa at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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