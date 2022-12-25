Richarlison’s Bicycle Goal Vs Serbia Voted As the Best Goal Of FIFA World Cup 2022

The Brazilian wonderkid Richarlison’s bicycle kick goal against Serbia in the group stage fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2022 has been voted as the best goal of the FIFA World Cup 2022. On November 25, the Brazilian scored an astonishing goal against Serbia in the 73rd minute of the game, doubling their lead to 2-0 in that game. Richarlison scored twice in that game, the first goal coming in the 62nd minute and the other one in the 73rd.

However, Brazil’s dream of winning its sixth World Cup was dashed by Croatia. Croatia defeated the mighty Brazilians on penalties (4-2) in the quarterfinal round.

Richarlison is the top scorer for Brazil in the FIFA World Cup 2022. He scored three goals in the entire tournament. The 25-year-old Brazilian was signed by Tottenham Hotspur this season from Everton, but he is yet to score his debut goal for the Spurs.

(Written By: Aviral Shukla)