Ricky Ponting On Virat Kohli's Form: I Have Said That Over And Over...

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting feels that Virat Kohli might be in a bit of a drought at the moment but he is confident about the fact that the star India batter would bounce back soon.

"For Kohli, I have said that over and over, champion players always find a way. He might be in a bit of a drought at the moment, might be not scoring runs which we all expect him to score but he is a realist as well. When you are a batsman and your are struggling and not scoring runs, you are pretty aware of that yourself. I am not concerned about this because I am confident he will bounce back," Ponting said on ICC Review.

The 34-year-old has looked good in patches in the first couple of Test matches against the Aussies but has not been able to convert those starts into a big score. To be fair to Kohli, the pitches has been a bit more challenging for the batters and the spinners from both the sides have had the upper-hand in the series.

Talking about the lack of runs in the series, Ponting stressed on the fact that it has been an absolute nightmare for the batters and the Australians have done remarkably well to come back in the third Test after losing the first two of the four-match Test series.

"I am not looking at anybody's form in the series because for batters it has been an absolute nightmare. Australia have done a remarkable job by turning around those first two Test matches and coming back to win the third. We all know batting has been so incredibly difficult. And it has not been because of the turn, but also the uneven bounce which makes you lose trust in the wicket and if that happens you are guessing all the time which makes batting really difficult," he added.