Ricky Ponting Picks 2 Players As Ideal Replacements For Rishabh Pant In India's ODI World Cup Squad
Ricky Ponting backed KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan to find a place as the two wicketkeeper-batters for India in the 2023 ODI World Cup squad.
New Delhi: The ICC Men's ODI World Cup is just couple of months away, the 2023 edition of ODI World Cup will take place in India later this year. The 50-over WC will be played in October and November. Even though there are six months left for the megaevent to begin, fans and experts have already started their favourite team.
Defending champion England will look to become the first team in 16 years to defend the title. Five-time champions Australia will try to race and will be high on morale after they secured a win over India in the three-match ODI series last month.
India has become the first team in the ODI World Cup history to lift trophy at home and after 12 years of the historic win in 2011, the men in blue will look forward to repeat the same feat again. But three big Indian players has suffered three big injuries and are doubtful for the megaevent.
Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and star pacer are out of action since long period of time and there is no clarity if they will be fit to play in the ODI World Cup or not. Whereas Shreyas Iyer, who is out of the IPL 2023 and WTC Final and is set to undergo surgery for his troublesome back.
Pant, who was part of Indian team in 2019 is likely to miss the World Cup, in his absence India will need another wicketkeeper-batter and according to Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting, KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan are likely candidates to fill in for Pant.
COMMENTS