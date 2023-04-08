Ricky Ponting Picks 2 Players As Ideal Replacements For Rishabh Pant In India's ODI World Cup Squad

New Delhi: The ICC Men's ODI World Cup is just couple of months away, the 2023 edition of ODI World Cup will take place in India later this year. The 50-over WC will be played in October and November. Even though there are six months left for the megaevent to begin, fans and experts have already started their favourite team.

Defending champion England will look to become the first team in 16 years to defend the title. Five-time champions Australia will try to race and will be high on morale after they secured a win over India in the three-match ODI series last month.

India has become the first team in the ODI World Cup history to lift trophy at home and after 12 years of the historic win in 2011, the men in blue will look forward to repeat the same feat again. But three big Indian players has suffered three big injuries and are doubtful for the megaevent.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and star pacer are out of action since long period of time and there is no clarity if they will be fit to play in the ODI World Cup or not. Whereas Shreyas Iyer, who is out of the IPL 2023 and WTC Final and is set to undergo surgery for his troublesome back.

Pant, who was part of Indian team in 2019 is likely to miss the World Cup, in his absence India will need another wicketkeeper-batter and according to Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting, KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan are likely candidates to fill in for Pant.

"Look, I do think they'll stick with him. I think in their World Cup squad, KL will definitely be there," Ponting said in an interview with Sanjana Ganesan on ICC Review.

"I think Ishan Kishan should definitely be there as well to give another left-handed batting option because, if you look back to game three, they promoted Axar and Jadeja ahead of Surya because of Ashton Agar and the balls spinning away from the right-handers. With Rishabh not being there now, they might think of maybe wanting to play a specialist left-handed batter in the middle order, which I think would have to be Ishan Kishan in some role, whether that's at No. 4 or No. 5. Just to negate teams that have left-arm off-spin, because when you look at the spinners around the world now, there are very few right-arm off-spinners in ODIs and T20Is.

"You need to have left-handers through your middle order. Most sides will have left-arm off-spin and right-arm leg spin, and if you've only got right-handers through the middle order, it's a lot harder for those guys to play it. So, I think they'll go into that World Cup with the two keepers in their squad, and they'll make the decision on what they need as far as their batting is concerned," he added.