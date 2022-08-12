Dubai: India and Pakistan are set to clash on August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium in their opening fixtures of the Asia Cup 2022. Pakistan got the better of India when the two teams last met in the 2021 T20 World cup. The Babar Azam-led side beat the Men In Blue by 10 wickets to end their drought against India in World Cups.

The fans from both countries are eagerly waiting for the mouth-watering encounter. Both Pakistan and India are in some great T20I form at the moment. India recently defeated England and West Indies in the T20I series while Pakistan have also won six of the last seven T20is.

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has now made a bold prediction about the winner of the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 match. Ponting backed the Rohit Sharma-led India to beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022.

“I’ll stick with India to win that clash against Pakistan,” Ponting said to ICC. “That’s taking nothing away from Pakistan because they are an incredible cricket nation that continue to present out-and-out superstar players.

Ponting was also asked to pick the bigger rivalry between Ashes and IND vs PAK series to which Ponting said that Ashes will also be the pinnacle for him, adding that IND vs PAK is a bigger rivalry for the fans from both countries.

“When I think about rivalries, Australia and England and Ashes cricket is the pinnacle I’ve always thought of for our Test match game,” Ponting noted.

“I’m sure India and Pakistanis will say the same about that and the actual rivalry would be the pinnacle of Test match cricket for those two countries as well.”