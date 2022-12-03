Perth: Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting was rushed to the hospital due to heart issues on Friday. Ponting, part of the commentary panel for the AUS vs WI Test series, complained of uneasiness and was taken to hospital. The news left the fans stunned as wishes started to pour in from all corners of the world. However, it was later updated that Ponting’s condition is stable.

Ponting now has returned to his hotel and has even resumed his work for channel Seven. Ponting spoke about the events as Day 4 of the AUS vs WI Test begun and termed them as scary.

“I probably scared a lot of people yesterday and had a little scary moment for myself to be honest,” Ponting said. “I was sitting in the comms box halfway through the stint, and got a couple of really short, sharp pains through my chest. I tried to stretch it out and get rid of it and probably didn’t give too much away when I was on-air.

“But I had a couple of those sort of incidents, got through the stint, got up, went to walk to the back of the commentary box and got a bit light-hearted and dizzy and grabbed the bench.”

Ponting added that he updated Justin Langer and Chris Jones after his issues and the duo rushed him to the hospital.

“I mentioned to JL on the way out, he was commentating with me, that I’d had these pains in my chest,” Ponting said. “Chris Jones heard me as well, and basically those two just grabbed me straight away and got me out of there, and 10 or 15 minutes later I was in hospital getting the best treatment I possibly could.

“I feel great this morning, I’m all shiny and new. But I think the bottom line is the fact I was willing to share it … as people of our age we’re probably a little bit reluctant to share much and talk much about our health especially, and that’s really a good learning curve for me yesterday, especially with what’s happened over the last 12 or 18 months with really close people around us.”